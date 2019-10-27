Kanye West is feeling “excited” about his new music.

On Friday, the 42-year-old rapper dropped his latest album Jesus Is King — and a source tells PEOPLE that he is excitedly planning a tour.

“Kanye can’t wait to tour,” the source says. “He is excited about his new music. He is putting together a tour schedule right now. He wants to start the tour as soon as possible.”

The source adds, “He is in [a] much better place mentally than he was during his last tour.” West canceled his Saint Pablo tour in 2016, shortly before his hospitalization for exhaustion.

Meanwhile, West’s wife Kim Kardashian West is also excited about the possibility of an upcoming tour, but still worries about her husband.

“Kim supports a tour, but still has concerns,” the source says. “She doesn’t want him to go crazy and do an intense tour with no breaks. She wants him to focus on his wellbeing and mental health too.”

Image zoom Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty

West debuted his gospel-inspired ninth solo album and accompanying IMAX film Jesus Is King on Friday — nearly a month after the album’s original release date. The album includes spiritual-themed titles such as “God Is,” “Follow God”, “On God,” “Use the Gospel,” “Jesus Is Lord” and “Selah.”

On Sunday, West held his Sunday Service event in Los Angeles where Kardashian West and her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Daughter North West, 6, was singing on stage with her dad as seen in multiple Instagram Stories shared by family members.

Image zoom Kanye West Kevin Winter/Getty

During an interview with Zane Lowe of Beats 1 published on Thursday, West explained how he believes it’s his job now to “spread the gospel” and “let people know what Jesus has done for me.”

“I’ve spread a lot of things,” he said. “There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”

A source told PEOPLE earlier this week that Kardashian West, 39, is a fan of West’s transition to gospel music and “much prefers his new album over previous ones.”

“This one is so much more mature and spiritual,” the source said. “Like music that their kids can actually listen to. It doesn’t have any foul language. She loves how Kanye is evolving.”

Image zoom Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In May, West opened up about his mental health, including his bipolar diagnosis, on an episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

“When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything,” West said during the interview. “Everyone — this is my experience, other people have different experiences — everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things.”

“If you don’t take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in the hospital,” West added.

In April, Kardashian West also confirmed his diagnosis in an interview with Vogue, saying the couple had reached a “pretty good place” with his mental health.

“It is an emotional process, for sure,” she said. “Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them.”