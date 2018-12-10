Kanye West Was 'On His Best Behavior' At Art Basel While Kim Kardashian Stayed Home

Courtesy Story Miami
Janine Rubenstein
December 10, 2018 12:28 PM

Kanye West was a busy man this past weekend in Miami.

In town to celebrate annual Art Basel festivities the rapper stepped out solo this year as wife Kim Kardashian chose not to attend.

While making the rounds of restaurants, music events and nightclubs—even giving a surprise performance at the posthumous album release party for XXXtentacion—West, 41, appeared to be having a good time.

Jordan Krate

“He was down for mostly music events,” says a Miami source. “Over the weekend he partied at Bar Bevy, did an impromptu performance of his new song with XXXtentacion, grabbed dinner with Jonathan Cheban at Swan and partied late into the night at Story with Lil Wayne.”

West, who’s had a rollercoaster year during which he opened up about his struggles with his mental health, has been sticking close to Kardashian in recent weeks.

Still, “Kim was never planning to come,” says the source of Kardashian, who in the midst of the weekend posted a throwback picture from her last trip to Miami.

“Found this pic from my last Miami trip,” she captioned the image. “Take me back please, it’s pouring rain here.”

While some in West’s circle were initially concerned for him going into the hectic Basel weekend alone, the source says worries all but faded as the weekend wrapped up.

Roy Rochlin/Getty

“Early on he was sounding a bit weird and had that look in his eye again, but he really finished out the weekend relaxed and in good spirits.”

Adds another source, “He was totally chill and normal. He was on his best behavior.”

  • With reporting by Becky Randel

 

