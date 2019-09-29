Kanye West and IMAX Releasing Film Titled Jesus Is King with Songs from His Upcoming Album

Kanye West is hitting the big screen.

On Saturday, IMAX announced a collaboration with the rapper, 42, that will feature an exclusive film, titled Jesus Is King, in IMAX theaters around the world on Oct. 25. The film will include songs from his upcoming gospel album of the same name, which is set for release on Sunday.

“Filmed in the summer of 2019, JESUS IS KING brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert,” IMAX said in a statement. “This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album JESUS IS KING — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX.”

IMAX said more details about the film will be released in the coming weeks.

West’s album was originally scheduled to release his new album on Friday. However, both Variety and Billboard learned from sources that it would be delayed.

Earlier this month, his wife Kim Kardashian West tweeted that the project would be out on Sept. 27 and feature 12 songs with Christian-themed titles. West’s website later posted the same information, and the rapper himself mentioned the new album during a recent Sunday Service performance.

This is not the first time West has shifted his release dates.

After a summer of G.O.O.D. Music releases last year, including his solo album Ye and his Kid Cudi collaboration Kids See Ghosts, West originally promised to release an album titled Yandhi coinciding with his Saturday Night Live appearance in September 2018. That date got pushed to Black Friday, and by the end of the year, its release date was up in the air.

This summer, a collection of West songs leaked online, with many fans attributing them as Yandhi tracks.