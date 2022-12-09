Kanye West's Honorary Degree from School of the Art Institute of Chicago Rescinded Over 'Dangerous' Comments

"The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West's (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist and dangerous statements," a statement reads

By
Published on December 9, 2022 04:35 PM
Kanye West receives an honorary doctorate in fine arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago on May 11, 2015, at the Auditorium Theatre.
Kanye West receiving his honorary degree. Photo: Phil Velasquez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty

In 2004, Kanye West released The College Dropout. Today, he's now without his honorary degree.

After weeks of antisemitic remarks, Kanye West's degree from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago — which he was presented with in 2015 — has been rescinded by the prestigious art school.

"The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West's (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye's actions do not align with SAIC's mission and values," school spokesperson Bree Witt shared in a statement, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">kanye west</a>
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ye, a Chicago native, received the doctorate in 2015. As SAIC president Elisa Tenny wrote in a letter through the school (as initially reported on by TMZ), Ye was awarded the diploma "in recognition for his artistic accomplishments to that point in time," but his "disturbing behaviors" and "dangerous statements" since have made his image "not align" with the school's "community values."

The take-back of the degree is just the latest domino in a series of consequences for West — who last week told InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that he believed "every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler," as he added, "I like Hitler." During the show, West said Nazis "did good things too; we've got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time." Hitler murdered approximately six million European Jews and at least five million prisoners of war.

West has faced heightened scrutiny for antisemitic comments he made on Twitter in October, and on several podcasts and television appearances since. The musician was also criticized for his false claims pertaining to the death of George Floyd, and what many have called bullying toward Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in October.

During his Yeezy Season 9 Paris Fashion Week show in early October, West wore a long-sleeve shirt printed with the phrase "White Lives Matter," which is considered a "hate slogan" by the Anti-Defamation League, alongside right-wing pundit Candace Owens.

In recent months, West's billionaire status fell after losing deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap.

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> speaks at Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine)
Kanye West. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Most recently, Elon Musk suspended Ye from Twitter — where he's been suspended before — after the artist posted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. "I tried my best," Musk posted on Twitter Dec. 2. "Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

West was previously banned from Twitter in October over a tweet that said he planned to go "death con [sic] 3 on Jewish people." His account was reinstated in November.

President Joe Biden had since issued a denunciation of antisemitism one day after West's "Hitler" remarks and his uploading of a swastika to Twitter.

"I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened," Biden wrote. "Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity."

Related Articles
President Joe Biden
President Biden Speaks Out in Wake of Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Silence is Complicity"
Elon Musk; Kanye West
Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West from Twitter Following Antisemitic Post: 'I Tried My Best'
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
House GOP Finally Deletes 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' Tweet After Kanye West's Latest Antisemitic Tirade
Jack White calls out Elon Musk after Kanye West is banned from twitter
Jack White Calls Out Elon Musk After Kanye West Is Banned from Twitter: 'Do the Right Thing'
Kim K Chris Paul
Kanye West's Claim That Kim Kardashian Cheated with Chris Paul Is 'Not True': Sources
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
London-Based Tattoo Studio Is Offering to Remove Kanye West Tattoos for Free
Former U.S. President Donald Trump; Kanye West attends the "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold" Premiere Screening
Biden White House Denounces Trump's Dinner with White Supremacist and Kanye West: 'Repugnant and Dangerous'
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Kanye West Paid Settlement to a Former Employee Who Accused Him of Praising Hitler at Work: Report
Trump and Pence
Mike Pence Says Donald Trump Should 'Apologize' for His Dinner with White Supremacist and Kanye West
Elon Musk Says Kanye West’s Twitter Was Reinstated Before He Took Over Company
Elon Musk Says Kanye West's Twitter Was Reinstated Before He Took Over the Company
Elon Musk and Trump
A Timeline of the Elon Musk-Donald Trump Twitter Saga
John Legend, Kanye West
John Legend Says He's 'Lost Touch' with Kanye West as He Condemns Rapper's Anti-Semitic Comments
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Adidas Cuts Ties with Kanye West After His 'Unacceptable, Hateful and Dangerous' Antisemitic Comments
Kanye West attends Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West's Instagram Restricted and Tweet Removed for Violating Platforms' Rules and Guidelines
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Dave Chappelle looks on during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Dave Chappelle's 'SNL' Monologue Elicits Backlash from Anti-Defamation League National Director
Jack Antonoff; Lizzo; John Legend
John Legend, Lizzo and More Call Out Kanye West for Antisemitic and Bullying Posts: 'Unacceptable'