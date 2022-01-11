"Never too late for Him to save you / This your movie, 'cause no one can play you," Kanye West raps in "Heaven and Hell," whose music video dropped Monday

Kanye West Drops Music Video for 'Heaven and Hell' Featuring a Tornado — and the Rapture: Watch

Kanye West is leaning into his faith with the music video for his newest single, "Heaven and Hell."

Debuting Monday, the nearly three-minute clip opens with several people (including a baby) dressed in black hoodies and pants, their faces concealed. The people are shown at night, taking part in stealthy activities around a city.

In the second half of the video, West — also dressed in black, including a leather head mask with slits for eye holes — performs atop a cloud, as bodies float into the sky around him as part of what seems to be a rapture.

"You cray? We cray too / You pray? We pray too," West, 44, raps in part. "Never too late for Him to save you / This your movie, 'cause no one can play you."

"Pray for new life, pray for new breath / Hey, Lord, make sure it's safe for who's left," the song continues.

As the clip nears its close, a tornado is shown swirling around the clouds, and various static images — of the masked individuals engaging in warfare, and buildings surrounded by ominous clouds — are seen.

To accompany the video, West also released a YEEZY GAP hoodie in black and blue — the former of which matches the version worn in the video.

"Heaven and Hell" is the latest single off of West's tenth studio album Donda, the release of which was postponed by a weeks-long delay last year.

The album is named after the Grammy winner's late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007. The record is West's first since the release of his 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King, which earned him a best contemporary Christian album Grammy.

Donda is up for two Grammys this year — best rap album and album of the year — while two of its tracks, "Hurricane" and "Jail," are in the running for best melodic rap performance and best rap song, respectively.

Aside from his Grammy nominations, West is the subject of Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, a three-part documentary 21 years in the making that will celebrate its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.