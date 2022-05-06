Kanye West Escapes to Tokyo with Girlfriend Chaney Jones amid Strict Travel Restrictions

Kanye West and Chaney Jones' trip to Tokyo comes as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that he's easing travel restrictions next month

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are getting away.

The Grammy Award winner, 44, stood with the model, 24, on a bridge overlooking Tokyo's high-end retail-centric street Omotesandō as she rested her head on his shoulder in a sweet photo she posted Thursday to her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The duo was also seen wandering the streets of Shibuya near the famous Harajuku street, with fans sharing photos of the couple on social media.

Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty

Their trip comes amid strict ongoing travel restrictions in Japan, where travel for tourism is still not permitted and U.S. citizens are permitted to enter on a very limited basis, according to the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that he plans to loosen travel restrictions next month, according to Bloomberg.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

West was first romantically linked to Jones in February when they were photographed shopping together in Miami's Bal Harbour. He appeared to confirm the romance on Instagram in March, commenting on photos of them with a black heart emoji.

The couple has since been spotted sitting court-side together at a Los Angeles Lakers game in March, and she congratulated him on his latest Grammy wins last month. "THE BIGGEST 🐐🖤 SO PROUD," Jones wrote after West won best melodic rap performance and best rap song.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Reveals the Kanye West Divorce Joke She Cut from SNL Sketch: 'So Sensitive for Him'

The Donda 2 artist's new romance comes after he and Julia Fox, 32, called it quits in February after a whirlwind relationship that began on New Year's Eve. "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," her rep told PEOPLE in a statement on Valentine's Day.

"I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life," Fox told The New York Times. "How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 lbs. in that month."