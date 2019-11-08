Kanye West Heads to Wyoming with His Dad Ray West for 'Follow God' Music Video: Watch

Kanye West released his new music video for “Follow God” on Friday and it has a special guest star — his dad!

The song debuted on his latest album Jesus is King which dropped on Oct. 25, nearly one month after its anticipated release date. The gospel-inspired 11-track record is the rapper’s ninth solo album and it was released with an accompanying IMAX film.

The music video stars the mogul, 42, and his father, Ray West. It opens with the father-son duo seen wearing camel-colored snowsuits as they walk along a snowy plain with mountains visible in the background. West wore his snowsuit with a bright orange hoodie and off-white vest along with maroon and yellow gloves. His father paired his snowsuit with yellow gloves, a white hoodie, burgundy cap and sunglasses. The pair wore boots as they made their way to a black, windowless truck.

RELATED: Kanye West Says He Wants to Run for President in 2024 and Reveals He Might Change His Name

As they begin walking, West’s father is heard saying, “What does it really mean to follow God? Like as I stand here today I’m reminded of the first time my children ever got an opportunity to be in snow. And when we walked outside in the snow, they were very fearful in terms of the steps that they would take.”

The pair then enters the truck as the mogul drives with his father sitting in the passenger’s seat.

“And what I did was, I walked in front of them and I took steps and I said to them, ‘Instead of creating your own footprints, walk in the footprints that I’ve already made,'” he added.

“Follow God” begins playing the lyrics, “Father I stretch,” as West’s father closes the door and West begins driving.

The song details the previously turbulent relationship between West and his dad, saying “I was looking at the ‘gram and I don’t even like likes, I was screaming at my daddy he told me it ain’t Christ-like.”

West goes on to say, “Somebody only close to you could get you like, off your… I be on my… I woke up this morning, I said my prayers, I’m all doing good, I tried to talk to my dad, get him some advice. He started spazzing on me, I started spazzing back. He said, ‘That ain’t Christ-like.’ I said, ‘Ahh!'”

At one point, the Grammy-winning artist is seen only from behind as he passionately raps the lyrics while facing the direction of the mountains. He is also seen drifting in the snow along with his father in a larger black truck.

Image zoom Kanye West Robin Marchant/Getty

RELATED: Kanye West Just Donated $1 Million to Charity for Wife Kim Kardashian’s Birthday

The music video closes with a scene of West seemingly yelling as he says “Ahh!” in the song. It concludes with white text over a blue background that reads, “My dad came to visit me at one of our ranches in Cody, Wyoming. He talked about his love for fishing, and how he would like to come here in the summers.”

“It took me 42 years to realize that my dad was my best friend. He asked me, ‘How many acres is this?’ I told him ‘4000.’ He replied with these three words: ‘A black man?'”

In July 2018, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that West’s father was diagnosed with prostate cancer. That October, the two ate bugs together to celebrate the disease going into remission.

During an interview with Zane Lowe of Beats 1, West explained that he believes it’s his duty to “spread the gospel” and “let people know what Jesus has done for me.”

“I’ve spread a lot of things,” he said. “There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”