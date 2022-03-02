Kanye West Fires Attorney Ahead of Hearing in Kim Kardashian Divorce

Attorney Samantha Spector has now joined West's legal team ahead of the hearing scheduled for March 2 to determine if Kardashian will be declared legally single

Kanye West is reshuffling his legal team again amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Divorce attorney Chris Melcher confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that he is no longer representing West, 44, in the proceedings. Samantha Spector will now be taking over.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The change comes one day before a scheduled hearing on March 2 to determine if Kardashian, 41, will be granted her request to be declared legally single.

As part of the estranged couple's continued legal battle, the rapper filed an objection over the weekend to Kardashian's latest filing, in which she accused West of spreading "misinformation" on social media regarding their "private family matters and co-parenting."

Kardashian stated in the court documents filed last Wednesday that his actions have "created emotional distress."

The Donda 2 musician responded on Friday, claiming Kardashian's statement is "double hearsay" in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West's Social Media Posts 'Created Emotional Distress' for Kim Kardashian

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation," West's attorney said in the objection filing. "The social media posts are not attached to the declaration."

The objection continued, "Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye. Had that been done, the posts would be admissible as statements of a party opponent. Instead, Kim argues a point that is not in the record. The statement is inadmissible hearsay ... so Kanye asks that it be stricken."

Kardashian's rep and lawyer did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

The pair initially maintained a civil post-split relationship as they co-parented their four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½ — but things eventually turned rocky between the pair.