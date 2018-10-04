Kanye West, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, recently confirmed he’s “off of medication” amid a difficult time in his life.

Despite his mental health struggles, a source tells PEOPLE that the rapper, 41, stays grounded for his three kids with wife Kim Kardashian West: son Saint, 2½, and daughters North, 5, and 8-month-old Chicago.

“Kanye is fine with the kids, and there is zero worry about him being around his own children,” the source says of West, who recently tweeted a sweet photo of him and Chicago. “He adores them, and would never do anything to damage them.”

The source also adds, “They see him as a fun dad because he is always very energetic when he’s with them.”

Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

In June, West opened up about his mental health during a radio interview and said, “I had never been diagnosed until I was 39.” After clarifying that he was diagnosed with a “mental condition,” he shared: “But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower.”

An insider recently told PEOPLE that West believes he is fighting “dark spiritual forces” that are “evil” and is struggling ahead of the eleventh anniversary of his mother Donda’s death.

“If you remember, it was a year ago that this happened … almost exactly a year ago,” the insider explained about the entertainer’s controversial actions in recent weeks, including his lengthy off-air, pro-Trump rant at Saturday Night Live and his controversial statement about the 13th Amendment.

“It happens every fall as we get close to the anniversary of his mom’s death,” the insider said.

Kanye West NBC

During the SNL show, daughter North was in attendance and she was spotted dancing along to his performances, even getting a hug from her father after one of his three gigs. “While Kanye talked Kim just stood in the back and watched. The kids were there, too,” a source told PEOPLE about the family backstage. “She didn’t seem like anything [was up], she was just watching.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, also recently shared a smiley throwback photo of her husband from North’s birthday party this past June.

During the latest episode of KUWTK, the KKW Beauty mogul mentioned how West is there for her despite his busy schedule. “Having three kids, honestly, is crazy,” she told sister Khloé Kardashian.

“Kanye is so thoughtful and even when he’s in crazy work mode he always takes the time to check in on me, see what’s going on,” Kim later added.