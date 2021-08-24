Kanye West Files to Legally Change His Name to Ye

If approved by California judge, Kanye West will legally become Ye — his stage name

Kanye West wants to be known simply as Ye.

West, 44, has applied to change his legal name from Kanye Omari West to Ye — according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In the documents, West, 44, says his decision for the change is for "personal reasons" — and provides no further explanation.

In order for the change to occur, a judge in California would need to sign off on the petition.

In 2018, West announced on Twitter he would be changing his stage name to Ye — following the release of his Ye album.

At the time, he spoke to radio host Big Boy and explained that aside from Ye being an abbreviation for his name — the nickname also has religious significance to him.

"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means 'you,'" West said of his self-named album's title. "So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are."

The news of the name change comes as the star's embroiled in a divorce with ex Kim Kardashian — who currently holds the "West" last name.

West is expected to hold the third listening party for his highly anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Aug. 26. The event will be held at Soldier Field in Chicago — where West incorporated a light blue building into the set that appears to be a replica of his childhood home, TMZ reports.

Donda was originally set to release in July 2020 before being pushed back a year — and is named after his late mother Donda West, who died at 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

The Grammy winner's brief relationship with model Irina Shayk recently ended.

Sources told PEOPLE that their relationship was "never a serious thing that took off."

"Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though," added a second source. "They remain friendly."

Meanwhile, though the rapper has a "friendly relationship" with ex Kardashian — sources say they are "not getting back together."

"Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though," the source says, noting that the former couple recently shared a meal. "She accepted his lunch invitation earlier this week because they are at the point now when they can hang out. There are no hard feelings."