Kanye West to 'Collaborate' with Marilyn Manson on DONDA amid Rocker's 4 Sexual Assault Cases

A Manson spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE that that rocker will "continue to conceptually collaborate" with West after Manson was accused of sexual abuse by more than 15 women earlier this year

Kanye West is collaborating with Marilyn Manson on DONDA, despite the rocker facing allegations of sexual abuse and physical violence from more than 15 women.

Hours after Manson, 52, appeared onstage alongside West, 44, at his DONDA listening party at Chicago's Soldier Field, a spokesperson for Manson tells PEOPLE that the rocker and rapper will continue to work together on the release of Ye's new album.

"Marilyn Manson's voice is featured on DONDA," the spokesperson says. "And he will continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the DONDA project."

The new collaboration between Manson and West — who seemed to previously sample the rocker's song "The Beautiful People" on "Black Skinhead" — comes as the rocker faces accusations of sexual abuse and domestic violence from more than 15 women, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco. The singer has denied the allegations and has not been charged with any crime.

Bianco is also one of four women who have sued the singer for sexual abuse. Along with accusing him of physical violence and sexual assault, Bianco and Manson's ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline also accused the singer of sex trafficking.

"I live in constant fear even to this day," Smithline told PEOPLE after filing her lawsuit against Manson. "I am seeking justice because I want to move forward and heal from the terrible abuse I faced. I want Brian Warner to be held accountable once and for all."

In an interview with PEOPLE in May, Smithline detailed the level of abuse she allegedly faced at the hands of Manson. She claimed that the rocker cut her ribs with a knife during sex, raped her countless times, broke her nose and locked her in a soundproof, glass space, among other allegations.

"I was brainwashed, and it makes me feel disgusting," she told PEOPLE about the M.M. initial carving she has on her leg.

In a statement to PEOPLE following Smithline's lawsuit, a spokesperson for Manson "strongly" denied Smithline's lawsuit allegations, adding, "there are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn't know where to begin to answer them."

"This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, lasted less than a week in 2010," the statement continues. "Manson hasn't seen Ms. Smithline since then."

Aside from the sexual abuse allegations, Smithline and several other women have accused the rocker of using anti-Semitic language and having an affinity for Nazi memorabilia. Smithline told PEOPLE that he kept a swastika-emblazoned knife at the side of his bed.

As for DONDA, West hosted a third listening party for the unreleased album on Thursday where he welcomed Manson and DaBaby — who was recently under fire for homophobic comments at a concert — on stage.

At the event, West also recreated his wedding scene with Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce earlier this year, on stage. The SKIMS founder, 40, walked across the stage wearing a long white gown and a veil that covered her face, as traditional wedding music played across the stadium.