Kanye West Fans Were Left Feeling 'Clowned' After the Rapper Postponed His New Album's Release

Yeezy fans were left waiting “All Day” for Jesus is King — but nothing came.

On Thursday night, fans were left waiting for Kanye West’s gospel album Jesus Is King to be released this Friday as planned — only to find that the release date was pushed back.

Needless to say, fans were upset and flooded Twitter with memes saying they felt clowned by the rap star.

“How I look staying up all night for Kanye’s #JesusIsKing album knowing damn well it ain’t gonna drop,” wrote one fan with a GIF of Mr. Rogers putting on a clown mask.

“Kanye West fans staying up knowing damn well #JesusIsKing wasn’t gonna drop,” another fan wrote with a photo of Joaquin Phoenix applying clown makeup in The Joker.

Accompanied by a screenshot of his song “Heartless,” another fan wrote, “waking up to no kanye album.”

“Lol Kanye really clowned us all,” another wrote with a clown emoji.

Others fans chose to take their anticipation elsewhere and streamed rapper DaBaby’s album KIRK, which actually dropped Friday.

“Me listening to DaBaby’s album after Kanye didn’t drop…” one fan wrote with a meme video of a child dancing in tears.

“DaBaby is a genius for releasing on the same day as Kanye bc Kanye would never release on time and people would still be looking for music to listen to,” another fan wrote.

“@DaBabyDaBaby changed the game tbh he’s the goat straight up,” one fan wrote, praising the “Suge” rapper.

This isn’t the first time fans feel bamboozled by Ye. Last year, the artist was supposed to drop another album, Yandhi, but it was postponed until November and eventually delayed indefinitely.

“I didn’t finish it,” the rapper said during a TMZ Live interview at the time.

Late last month, wife Kim Kardashian posted the supposed tracklist for the new album with “September 27th” written below the list.

The photo, which features a copy of the Bible opened to Psalm 57:6, a flashlight, a jar of lemons and multiple rough drafts is also posted on Yeezy’s official website, making followers of the rapper think the album was coming.

The speculated tracklist includes twelve spiritual-themed titles such as “Garden,” “God Is”, “Baptized,” “Sweet Jesus” and “Sunday.”

Another title included on the list is called “Water,” which West, 42, previewed to fans during select Sunday Services this year.

West also released the single, “Brothers,” for season 2 of the BET drama Tales in July, marking the rapper’s first solo project in a year. Since then, he’s been featured on collaborations such as December 2018’s “One Minute” with XXXTentacion and January’s “Mixed Personalities” with YNW Melly.