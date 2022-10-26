Kanye West 'Escorted' Out of Skechers' Building After Showing Up 'Unannounced,' Says Shoe Company

"We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech," the company said in a statement Wednesday

By
Published on October 26, 2022 10:43 PM
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Kanye West. Photo: Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

Kanye West turned up at the Skechers shoe company in Manhattan Beach, California, on Wednesday in the wake of his split from Adidas, according to the organization.

The rapper and his party had to be "escorted" out of the building by two of the company's executives "after showing up "unannounced," the shoe company said in a statement.

Sketchers said West also "engaged in unauthorized filming."

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West," the company added. "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."

Representatives for West, 45, did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> speaks at Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine)
Kanye West. Frazer Harrison/Getty

His visit to Skechers came less than a day after Adidas ended its lucrative Yeezy partnership with West, noting that the company "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."

Financial analysts speculate Adidas could lose $240 million from the split, NBC News reported.

GAP, which had previously ended its partnership with West, also vowed to remove all products created during the defunct collaboration from its stores.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The collapse of West's brand deals comes after weeks of outcry sparked by the Grammy winner's violent antisemitic remarks.

Over the weekend in Los Angeles, banners were unfurled on a 405 Freeway overpass by a neo-nazi group that featured antisemitic signs and referenced West.

A slew of celebrities — including Lizzo, John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis and more — have publicly criticized West for his comments, while social media support for Jewish people has spread thanks to a campaign kicked off by Jessica Seinfeld.

On Tuesday, NFL star Aaron Donald and NBA player Jaylen Brown each also announced they have parted ways with West's Donda Sports agency following the rapper's antisemitic remarks.

Related Articles
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: Kanye West speaks at Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine)
Gap Will Remove All Yeezy Products from Stores Following Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks
Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images); Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 21, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown Depart Donda Sports Following Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Adidas Cuts Ties with Kanye West After His 'Unacceptable, Hateful and Dangerous' Antisemitic Comments
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out After Ex Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Hate Speech Is Never OK'
Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West
Khloé Kardashian, Other Stars Share Support for Jewish People After Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties
Harry Styles performs on stage during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Harry Styles Wears Vans at Concert, Appears to Boycott Adidas Before They Cut Ties with Kanye West
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
Balenciaga Cuts Ties with Kanye West amid 'White Lives Matter' Shirt and Antisemitic Remarks
LeBron James, Kanye West, Maverick Carter
Kanye West's Episode of LeBron James and Maverick Carter's 'The Shop' Pulled Due to 'Hate Speech'
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
Kanye West to Buy Conservative Social Platform Parler After Being Restricted on Twitter, Instagram
Jack Antonoff; Lizzo; John Legend
John Legend, Lizzo and More Call Out Kanye West for Antisemitic and Bullying Posts: 'Unacceptable'
Trevor Noah sharing that he doesn't have any "beef" with Kanye West
Trevor Noah Says He Doesn't Have 'Beef' with Kanye West: He's 'Dealing with a Mental Health Issue'
Howard Stern attends the "America's Got Talent" pre-show red carpet arrivals at Radio City Music Hall on August 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic); Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Howard Stern Says Kanye West Is 'Like Hitler,' His Mental State Is No Excuse for Antisemitic Comments
Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic); Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Lizzo Says She's 'Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business' After Kanye West's 'Demonic' Insult
Kanye West
Kanye West Says It 'Hurts' His Feelings That People Think He's 'Crazy'
Kendall Jenner, Jayden Smith, Kanye West
Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith After He Walks Out of Kanye West's Controversial Yeezy Show