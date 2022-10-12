Kanye West's Episode of LeBron James and Maverick Carter's 'The Shop' Pulled Due to 'Hate Speech'

"We have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate," executive producer Maverick Carter told PEOPLE

By
and
Published on October 12, 2022 04:50 PM
LeBron James, Kanye West, Maverick Carter
LeBron James, Kanye West and Maverick Carter. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty; Roy Rochlin/Getty; Steven Ferdman/Getty

Producers for the unscripted series The Shop: Uninterrupted have decided they will no longer run Kanye West's episode due to his use of hate speech.

"Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments," a statement by executive producer Maverick Carter to PEOPLE began on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye's remarks," he continued. "While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
Kanye West. Rindoff/Dufour/Getty

He concluded, "I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience."

The show is also executive produced by LeBron James, though he was not present in the taping.

The controversy on the show is the latest in the 45-year-old "Good Morning" rapper's use of hate speech in the past week.

In a now-deleted Instagram post from Friday, West shared a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and Sean "Diddy" Combs, which allegedly appeared to show West claiming that Combs, 52, was controlled by Jewish people. "Jesus is Jew," he reportedly wrote in the caption.

Instagram restricted the Grammy winner's account and deleted content from his page after he violated the platform's rules and guidelines, according to CNN, although a Meta spokesperson did not confirm to either outlet what content violated their rules.

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzo Says She's 'Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business' After Kanye West's 'Demonic' Insult

He later had a tweet on his Twitter account taken down on Saturday, after he violated the company's rules.

In the now-deleted message, West wrote that he was going to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," he wrote, per the outlet. "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

The American Jewish Committee called out West's language for perpetuating "anti-Semitic tropes like greed and control," writing in a statement, in part, "Kanye West should figure out how to make a point without using antisemitism. Over the last week, the musician has fomented hatred of Jews."

Since then, celebrities have also called out the rapper for his language, including Jamie Lee Curtis, John Legend, Lizzo, Jack Antonoff and more.

Legend did not mention his former friend by name, but alluded to the comments on Twitter, writing, "Weird how all these "free, independent thinkers" always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism."

Related Articles
Jack Antonoff; Lizzo; John Legend
John Legend, Lizzo and More Call Out Kanye West for Anti-Semitic and Bullying Posts: 'Unacceptable'
Kanye West attends Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West's Instagram Restricted and Tweet Removed for Violating Platforms' Rules and Guidelines
Jamie Lee Curtis, Kanye West
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up While Condemning Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Tweet: 'Abhorrent Behavior'
Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic); Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Lizzo Says She's 'Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business' After Kanye West's 'Demonic' Insult
Kanye West and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Meets with Kanye West as Magazine Slams Rapper for Bullying Her
'Vogue' Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Meets with Kanye West as Magazine Slams His Bullying Behavior
Kanye West
Everything to Know About Kanye West's Feud with Adidas
LeBron James, Brittney Griner
LeBron James Says It's 'Hard' to Imagine Himself in Brittney Griner's Situation in Full Clip from 'The Shop'
kanye west BET awards
Kanye West Stuns BET Awards 2022 Crowd with Surprise Appearance to Honor Friend Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Sean "Diddy" Combs accepts the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Babyface and Kanye West, also known as Ye, look on from back left 2022 BET Awards - Show, Los Angeles, United States - 26 Jun 2022
Diddy Pays Tribute to Late Kim Porter While Accepting 2022 BET Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award
kanye west
Kanye West Has Been Banned from Performing at the Grammy Awards Despite His 5 Nominations
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Premieres See in L.A., Plus Kim Kardashian, the Me Time Premiere, Awkwafina and More
Kylie Jenner Kardashian
The Kardashians Celebrate Kylie in L.A., Plus Shania Twain & Kelsea Ballerini, Olivia Rodrigo and More
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
ice cube
Ice Cube Under Fire for Tweeting Anti-Semitic Images and Conspiracy Theories
Tom Holland Only Teases Mark Wahlberg When There’s Security Nearby
26 Stars Who Quit Social Media … and How Long They Stayed Away
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Visits Jewish Human Rights Group, Learns About Holocaust After-Semitic Comments