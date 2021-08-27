Kanye West Embraces Marilyn Manson and DaBaby Backlash, Wanted 'People Talking' About Event: Source

Social media users slammed the rapper after he welcomed Manson, who has been accused of sexual assault by numerous women, during a DONDA listening party

Kanye West knows how to spark controversy.

After the rapper welcomed Marilyn Manson and DaBaby on stage during his DONDA listening party in Chicago, a source tells PEOPLE that Ye, 44, knows exactly what he's doing by having both "controversial figures" join him.

"He knows that having controversial figures around will be provocative and will get people to talking," the source tells PEOPLE. Manson, 52, has been accused of sexual abuse by more than 15 women while DaBaby, 29, was recently under fire for making homophobic remarks.

"He knows that people are going to be upset and that there will be backlash," the source adds. "He also knows that people are talking about it today when they wouldn't have been otherwise."

A rep for Kanye West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Along with appearing on stage with West, Manson is also featured on the album DONDA and the two are set to collaborate on the yet-to-be-released record.

"Marilyn Manson's voice is featured on DONDA," a spokesperson for Manson told PEOPLE. "And he will continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the DONDA project."

The collaboration between Manson and West — who seemed to previously sample the rocker's song "The Beautiful People" on "Black Skinhead" — comes as the rocker faces accusations of sexual abuse and domestic violence from more than 15 women, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco. Manson has denied the allegations and has not been charged with any crime.

In an interview with PEOPLE in May, Ashley Morgan Smithline — one of four women to sue Manson for sexual abuse — claimed that the rocker cut her ribs with a knife during sex, raped her countless times, broke her nose and locked her in a soundproof, glass space, among other allegations.

"I live in constant fear even to this day," Smithline told PEOPLE after filing her lawsuit against Manson. "I am seeking justice because I want to move forward and heal from the terrible abuse I faced."

In a statement to PEOPLE following Smithline's lawsuit, a spokesperson for Manson "strongly" denied Smithline's lawsuit allegations, adding, "there are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn't know where to begin to answer them."

At West's DONDA event, the rapper also recreated his wedding scene with Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce earlier this year, on stage. The SKIMS founder, 40, walked across the stage wearing a long white gown and a veil that covered her face, as traditional wedding music played across the stadium.