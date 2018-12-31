Kanye West Shares He's 'Drug Free' and Feels 'Stronger Than Ever' After Tumultuous Year

Kanye West is in a good place with himself going into 2019.

Shortly after tweeting and then deleting several heated messages about Drake over the weekend, the 41-year-old rapper shared that 2018 was a “beautiful” year.

“We’re super happy,” he tweeted on Sunday, seemingly referencing the family he shares with wife Kim Kardashian West, as he began his uplifting social media spree.

“2018 was so beautiful,” he continued, adding, “I got to be myself and nobody had to ‘let me.’ ”

West, who previously announced earlier this month that he had been medication-free for six months, went on to share that he’s still “drug free and my spirit is connected.” (Months after telling the world that he had bipolar disorder — and even referencing it on the cover his album Ye back in June — West said in October that he was “misdiagnosed” with the condition.)

“We feel soooo much love. So much good energy. So much good will,” he continued. “I feel stronger than ever We are stronger than ever.”

I’m drug free and my spirit is connected. No weapon formed against us shall prosper — ye (@kanyewest) December 31, 2018

We feel soooo much love. So much good energy. So much good will — ye (@kanyewest) December 31, 2018

I feel stronger than ever We are stronger than ever — ye (@kanyewest) December 31, 2018

The Ye rapper went on to share that he’s “already so thankful for the blessings” to come in 2019, before adding that “everything happens for a reason.”

West went on to thank all of his fans who chose to stand by him after his tumultuous year, which included his infamous comments about slavery, numerous Twitter rants, public feuds, as well as his emphatic support of President Donald Trump.

“We appreciate all the real ones who made it through 2018 with us. Thank goodness for all of our fans and supporters,” he wrote, adding, “even the haters. Haters are fans too.”

Just one day before his positive reflection, the Ye rapper seemingly went back on his decision to squash his beef with Drake, lashing out at the Canadian rapper for following his wife amid their ongoing feud in a series of since-deleted tweets.

“I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September,” he wrote in the first since-deleted Tweet, which was captured by fans. “I had to bring this up because it’s the most f—ed up thing of all and I just saw it this morning.”

Drake no longer follows Kardashian West on Instagram, but he does follow her mom, Kris Jenner, plus the popular fan account @kanyedoingthings.

Switching gears, West seemed to be speaking for both himself and his wife when he wrote, “We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have.”

In a series of tweets that have not been deleted, West simply wrote, “Love everyone,” and “All positive vibes.”

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with children North, Saint and Chicago Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

West, who’s currently vacationing with his wife and the KarJenners in Colorado, is spending his final days of 2018 surrounded by family.

Prior to the trip, the rapper celebrated Christmas with his wife and their children North, Saint and Chicago.

In a series of sweet photos from the family’s annual Christmas Eve party, which was held at Kimye’s house for the first time this year, Kardashian West shared a sweet slideshow of happy photos of her family of five.

Showing just how happy he was to spend time together as a family, the rapper — who’s not always a fan of smiling in photos — had a big grin on his face in all of the images.