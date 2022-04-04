Kanye West Drops Out of Coachella Headlining Set: Source
With under two weeks until Coachella, headliner Kanye West has backed out of his scheduled performances, a source confirms to PEOPLE.
The rapper, 44, will no longer perform as planned on the two Sundays (April 17 and 24), nights that will still feature music from stars like Doja Cat, Måneskin and FINNEAS, during the two-weekend festival.
Other headliners include Harry Styles on Friday and Billie Eilish on Saturday, though it remains unclear who will take West's place.
Reps for West and Goldenvoice, the festival organizer, have not responded to requests for comment from PEOPLE.
The announcement comes just one day after West won two Grammy Awards, for best rap song ("Jail") and best melodic rap performance ("Hurricane"). The star, who was also nominated for album of the year, did not attend the show in Las Vegas.
West's rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE that despite his multiple nominations, he was banned from performing at the award show due to his "concerning online behavior."
The "Praise God" rapper has experienced a tumultuous past few months in which he's publicly aired his grievances with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, including harassing messages on Instagram.
In a music video for his song "Eazy," West included a Claymation version of Davidson, which was kidnapped, tied up and buried. West took the video down, though a source told PEOPLE at the time that Kardashian was "furious" and "upset" by the clip.
Last month, West was reportedly locked out of his Instagram account for 24 hours for hate speech, harassment and bullying after he allegedly wrote a racial slur on Trevor Noah's Instagram page.
The rapper was later spotted attending his son Saint's soccer game with Kardashian, and a source told PEOPLE that "he looked very happy" to be at the match with his children.