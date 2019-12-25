Kanye West Drops His Latest Sunday Service Album, Jesus Is Born, on Christmas Day

Image zoom Kanye West Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kanye West gave his fans the ultimate holiday gift this Christmas with the release of his new album, Jesus Is Born.

The musician’s latest work marks his tenth studio album and comes two months after October’s Jesus Is King, West’s gospel debut.

Without much fanfare — or even a caption — the 42-year-old rapper shared the album on Twitter on Wednesday, revealing the album cover to feature a circle on top of a blue background of a calm ocean under sunny blue skies.

The 19-track album includes songs with titles like “Count Your Blessings” and “Total Praise,” and also features new versions of “Ultralight Beam” from his 2016 album The Life of Pablo and the gospel song “Balm in Gilead.” The artist for the album is listed as Sunday Service, West’s gospel choir.

West is the album’s executive producer, Pitchfork reported.

RELATED: Kanye West Releases New ‘Closed on Sunday’ Music Video, Featuring Kim, Kris and Kids

Image zoom MEGA

RELATED: Kanye West and Dr. Dre Join Forces for ‘Jesus Is King Part II’ Project: ‘Coming Soon’

West first teased the release of Jesus Is Born during an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Live in October.

“Sunday Service album, Jesus is Born, on Christmas is coming,” he told Lowe.

2019 has been a year filled with religious experiences for West. A source told PEOPLE in April that West is “extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people.”

“He believes in the healing powers of music,” the source added, “but also believes that God can step in and heal people’s brokenness and their issues.”

The Grammy winner and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, purchased a $14 million ranch in Wyoming last month to hold his Sunday services, spiritual concerts that he started hosting in January and that have been attended by celebrities like Justin Bieber and Brad Pitt.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Daughter, 6, Wears Septum Ring to Joel Osteen’s Church Service

West also forged a new friendship with Joel Osteen this year when he texted the famous pastor to discuss his faith. Osteen told Good Morning America this month that their friendship “just felt right.”

“I’m a believer in people and I found him to be very genuine and just a fantastic person,” he said.

Since connecting with him over text, West appeared at Osteen’s Houston, Texas, church in November to speak about his own spiritual journey, and he plans to join Osteen at the televangelist’s Night of Hope tour stop in New York next May.

Image zoom Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock

Leading up to his album release, West has been presenting his own Christian-themed operas — first Nebuchadnezzar: A Kanye West Opera in Los Angeles in November, then a nativity-themed Opera, Mary, in Miami and a following performance last Sunday at New York’s Lincoln Center.

During his Miami opera, which starred West’s “Sunday Service Collective,” the musician included his old favorites “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Love Lockdown” alongside religious hymns.

Sam Baum, owner of the disco club Minnie’s in Wynwood, Florida, told PEOPLE earlier this month that West’s Miami show was “entertaining and moving.”

“[It was] a beautiful, natural environment juxtaposed with hyper-modern silver costumes and well acted and beautifully composed music. People were really patient and into the performance,” he said.