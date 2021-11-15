West first released the album dedicated to his late mother in August

Kanye West Releases Andre 3000 Collab That Originally Had a Drake Diss (But Now Does Not) on Donda Deluxe

Donda has a new deluxe version.

On Sunday night, Kanye West surprise-released a lengthier version of his album Donda, featuring several new songs, including "Remote Control pt. 2" with Young Thug and Kid Cudi and "Life of the Party" with Andre 3000 and IRKO.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Along with the new features, the refreshed version includes songs "Up From the Ashes," "Never Abandon Your Family" and a new part of "Keep My Spirit Alive."

"Life of the Party" — which originally featured a diss toward Drake in an unreleased, leaked version — features a new, diss-less verse from West, 44. Andre 3000, 46, previously addressed the song in a statement in September.

"I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013," Andre told Variety about the track. "We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn't know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse."

At the time, Andre had said the track he "received and wrote to didn't have the diss verse," adding that "it's unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth."

Last week, West said that it was time to put their feud "to rest."

"I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake," West said in a video shared by J Prince. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest."

As for "Remote Control pt. 2," the track features a new verse from Kid Cudi. The new version of the album is 32 tracks, reaching 2 hours and 11 minutes, becoming West's longest album to date.

Donda's original release featured songs such as "Jail," "God Breathed," "Junya" and "Moon." West received criticism for featuring Marilyn Manson — who has been sued by a handful of women for sexual, physical and psychological abuse — on the LP. (Manson's vocals are featured on "Jail pt 2.")

After Manson joined West onstage at a Chicago listening party of the album in August, a source told PEOPLE that he embraces the backlash.

"He knows that having controversial figures around will be provocative and will get people to talking," the source said at the time. "He also knows that people are talking about it today when they wouldn't have been otherwise."

A spokesperson for Manson also said that Manson would "continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the DONDA project." (Manson also appeared alongside West at a recent Sunday Service.)

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Invites Drake to Perform with Him as He Says It's Time to Put Their Feud 'to Rest'

"Throughout his career, Marilyn Manson has collaborated with innovative and legendary artists across all musical genres, and Ye is no exception," a spokesperson for Manson told PEOPLE earlier this month.

The release of Donda's extended version comes several weeks after he said in an interview with Drink Champs that he wants to "be together" with Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce earlier this year.

Referring to Kardashian West as his "wife" — " 'cause she's still my wife, ain't no paperwork" — at one point in the conversation, West then spoke about the reality star's Saturday Night Live hosting gig last month, where she joked that she divorced West because of his "personality."

"SNL making my wife say 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off," the "Stronger" rapper said. "And I ain't never even seen the papers, we're not even divorced."