Kanye West and Drake Team Up with Amazon to Stream Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert

The one-night concert event will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Music and Prime Video on Thursday at 11 p.m. EST/8 p.m. PST

Kanye West is teaming up with Amazon to show the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert worldwide.

Amazon Music and Prime Video announced Tuesday that they will exclusively livestream the event starring West, 44, and featuring fellow rapper Drake from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday at 11 p.m. EST/8 p.m. PST, according to a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Fans will be able to access the live event for free on Prime Video, the Amazon Music app, and the Amazon Music Twitch channel. The show will be made available to stream on-demand via Prime Video after it concludes.

IMAX theaters in select cities across the United States will also livestream the concert in a special one-night-only event. Tickets are available now.

Steve Boom, vice president of Amazon Music, said the concert "will be a can't-miss event for fans around the world."

Added Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, "We're extremely proud to be working with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert in support of a cause they are both so passionate about, and to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event."

The Free Larry Hoover benefit concert is dedicated to raising awareness around prison and sentencing reform as well as supporting legal reform and community advocates such as Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0 and Uptown People's Law Center, according to Tuesday's release.

Hoover, who co-founded the Gangster Disciples gang, is currently serving six life sentences in a Colorado prison. In 1997, he was found guilty of murder, conspiracy, extortion, and money laundering, among other charges.

West and Drake, 35, announced the joint concert on Nov. 20 in separate posts on Instagram shortly after settling their feud. The week prior, West had asked the "God's Plan" singer to join him on stage "with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover" in a video shared by J Prince on Twitter.

"I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake," West said in the video. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it's time to put it to rest."

A few days later, West and Drake were photographed together with J. Prince. West shared the image alongside a dove emoji on his Instagram page, while Drake shared a video of himself with an arm around the "Donda" artist on his account.

In a November interview with the Murder Master Music Show on YouTube, Larry Hoover Jr. confirmed that West and Drake were planning the event, adding that they might not be the only star musicians to appear.

"We're going to get the word out to as many people as we possibly can, and then the word will go further from there," Hoover Jr. said. "We gotta let the powers that be know that we want Larry Hoover in our community. That's gonna be a big way to do it."