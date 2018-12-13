Kanye West Appears to Settle Drake Feud and Claims 'I Would Never Intentionally Try to Hurt You'

After another public dustup, it appears the feud between Kanye West and Drake is settled — at least for now.

The “I Love It” rapper aimed a string of Tweets at Drake on Thursday after receiving a text from someone named “Free” — likely a producer from his team — asking if he wanted to clear Drake’s request for “Say What’s Real,” a 2009 song the Canadian rapper recorded with a beat produced by West that originally appeared on 808s & Heartbreak.

West, 41, shared a screenshot of the text and wrote, “This proves s— faker than wrestling,” before expressing that he was still waiting for Drake, 32, to apologize “for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths.” Drake collaborated with French Montana in September on the song, “No Stylist,” in which he raps the lyrics, “I told her don’t wear no 350s ’round me,” in reference to West’s Yeezy 350 sneakers.

This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

West then encouraged Drake to connect with him directly, rather than through his family members or management team. “Been trying to meet with you for six months bro. You sneak dissing on [brother-in-law Travis Scott] records and texting [mother-in-law] Kris [Jenner] talking bout how’s the family,” he wrote.

He continued, “Sending purple emojis when I’m dealing with mental s—. I need my apologies now. Not through Scooter [Braun] either. Not through Travis.”

Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental shit I need my apologies now Not through scooter either Not through Travis — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

The former friends have been feuding ever since Drake’s longtime rival Pusha T released the song “Infrared” in May off of his album Daytona, which West produced. In the song, Pusha calls out Drake for allegedly using a ghostwriter.

Drake previously addressed the song and West’s involvement in October on an episode of Lebron James‘ HBO show The Shop and said it was released after he had recently spent time working on music with West in Wyoming.

“There’s a diss song toward me that you produced, that’s talking about writing?” he said. “I was just there with you as friends helping you, and now you’re dissing me? So I’m like, ‘Man, this is dark.'”

A war of words ensued after the song’s release, with Drake and Pusha exchanging social media insults and diss tracks — the most scathing of which was Pusha’s “The Story of Adidon.” Among his attacks were rhymes mocking Drake’s newfound anger, supposed habit of walking away from relationships, his mother (by name), and one set of lyrics that exposed the fact that Drake had fathered a child with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux (Drake would later verify the longtime rumors on Scorpion).

Pusha T Paras Griffin/Getty

During his chat on The Shop, Drake also insinuated that West was the one who told Pusha the private information about his son — a claim which both West and Pusha have denied.

In Thursday’s string of Tweets, West again reiterated, “I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son.”

“It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me,” he said. “You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro.”

He continued: “I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records That ain’t my MO never did a diss record.”

I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records That ain’t my MO never did a diss record — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

West also claimed that Drake bought the “first two rows at Pusha,” which is likely a reference to Pusha’s concert in Toronto where some irate audience members threw liquid on him and attempted to bum-rush the stage. During the concert, Pusha insinuated that Drake (whose hometown is Toronto) was the one who organized the attack.

“Stop this already bro You getting people hurt out here And over what,” West wrote.

Apparently calling out Drake on Twitter accomplished what West set out to do, as he shared an update that “Drake finally called.”

“Mission accomplished,” he wrote, before addressing whether he would give Drake clearance on “Say What’s Real,” which had seemingly inspired the tweetstorm.

“By the way… not cleared,” he said, adding crying-laughing face emojis.

Drake finally called — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Mission accomplished — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

By the way… not cleared😂 — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Meanwhile, Drake followed suit and posted an Instagram story of several of the same crying-laughing face emojis.

Drake's Instagram Story Drake/Instagram

In the past, Drake has been open about how he felt betrayed by West when he dropped his album, Ye, weeks before his own album, Scorpion. Separately, West accused Drake of referencing his wife Kim Kardashian in the lyrics of his hit, “In My Feelings,” with the lyrics, “Kiki, do you love me?”

Back in September, West apologized in a series of tweets for his part in their ongoing feud. The truce didn’t last long though as West jumped on Instagram later that month and went on a rant against Drake (among others).