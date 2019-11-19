Kanye West and Dr. Dre Join Forces for 'Jesus Is King Part II' Project: 'Coming Soon'

Kanye West and Dre. Dre have announced they are working on a sequel to West’s latest album: Jesus Is King Part II.

The hip-hop titans shared the news on social media with a picture of themselves posing in front of a recording desk, saying only that the project would be “coming soon.”

Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon. pic.twitter.com/wTKFgXQQXQ — ye (@kanyewest) November 18, 2019

At this stage is is not known what exactly the pair are working on but, given their monumental musical impact, it can be assumed that it will be a sequel album to West’s gospel-inspired Jesus Is King, released last month.

Both West and Dre have worked with other huge names in hip-hop including JAY-Z and Nas but have not together so closely before.

Ye has made his admiration clear for Dre in the past. In a 2010 Rolling Stone article he recalled how overwhelmed he was when he met the Californian rapper/producer.

“I first met Dre in December of 2003. He asked me to produce a track for The Game,” West said. “At first I was star-struck, but within 30 minutes I was begging him to mix my next album. He’s the definition of a true talent: Dre feels like God placed him here to make music, and no matter what forces are aligned against him, he always ends up on the mountaintop.”

In other news, West has announced that he’ll stage his first ever opera, Nebuchadnezzar, later this month.

Posting on Twitter over the weekend, the rapper shared the artwork for the event, which features a golden engraving of the eponymous Babylonian king. The opera, which is directed by Italian performance artist Vanessa Beecroft, will take place at The Hollywood Bowl on November 24.

Dre, meanwhile, has admitted that he didn’t want to feature as a rapper at all on his ‘2001’ album – he just wanted to produce it.