Kanye West Announces Donda Release Party at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

On Friday, Kanye West announced he'll be holding an album release party for Donda at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 5

The wait for Kanye West's 10th studio album is almost over.

On Friday, the 44-year-old rapper announced he'll be holding an album release party for Donda at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 5. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. EST, and will cost between $30 to $75.

The album, according to the AP and Variety, will officially drop on Aug. 6.

Shortly after the news was released, West shared an image on Instagram showing what appears to be the new album's artwork: a loading symbol against an all-white backdrop, along with the text "DONDA 08.05.2021"

The Donda release party will be held at the same venue where West held a massive listening party on July 22, introducing his new music before a sold-out crowd.

Since the listening party, West has reportedly been living inside the venue while he puts the finishing touches on Donda. Last Saturday, the artist was spotted in the stands of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Atlanta United's soccer game, wearing the stocking-like mask and red snowsuit he was pictured in two days prior at the listening party.

Earlier this week, he seemed to show off his current living situation in an Instagram post.

The room is small and undecorated, but includes a mattress and a wardrobe where some clothes have been hung. Other belongings sit in a suitcase on the floor, while footwear and hand weights are sprawled along the room's perimeter.

Next to the bed is makeshift nightstand, and a bottle of water beside a glass. Only two items hang on the walls: a flat screen television and a digital clock.

Donda is named after the Grammy winner's late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58. The album is his first since Kardashian filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage, which he alludes to in a song called "Love Unconditionally."

West got emotional as the song played at his listening party, dropping to his knees in front of a crowd of supporters.