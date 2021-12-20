Kanye West Donated Nearly 4,000 Gifts to Chicago Toy Drive: 'He Is Our Hometown Hero'

“He has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus,” a Chicago alderman said of the rapper

Kanye West is being hailed as a "hometown hero" for donating to a recent toy drive in Chicago.

West, 44, donated the majority of the more than 4,000 toys that were given away at a Sunday event in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the alderman for the area, Stephanie Coleman.

"I'm so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond," Coleman said, per ABC7. "He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighborhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus."

"He is our hometown hero, and we want to thank him for understanding that children in Englewood, and on the South Side and in Chicago in general, some will be without this holiday," she added at the event, WGN reported. "Some are without their fathers due to gun violence, due to mass incarceration, so today, we are here being a blessing."

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. Kanye West | Credit: Brad Barket/Getty

West, himself, didn't attend the event, which reportedly feature food, games and, of course, a visit from Santa Claus, with the help of various local businesses and organizations.

"It isn't about just Christmas, but it's a day about unity," Coleman told the Chicago Sun-Times. "And without unity, there is no community."

Joseph Williams, who lives in Englewood, attended the toy drive and told the outlet that it was "amazing to see so many organizations come together to bless the Englewood community."

"So many families can benefit from something like this," said Williams, who has five children and another on the way.

West has a history of giving back to the city of Chicago, where he was raised, as well as Los Angeles, where he now primarily resides.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the U.S. in March of 2020, the rapper donated to the Dream Center in Los Angeles and We Women Empowered in Chicago, giving an undisclosed amount to each charity in efforts to provide meals to children, families and the elderly affected by the initial outbreak.

"I don't know how to even put into words the miracle that happened today to change the course of the Southside of Chicago," Josephine "Mother" Wade, who leads We Women Empowered, said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE at the time.