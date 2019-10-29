Kanye West Jokes That He's Been Married for '500 Years' While Doing Carpool Karaoke on Plane

Kanye West just helped James Corden take his popular Carpool Karaoke segment to new heights.

On Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show, the rapper, 42, and over 100 members of his Sunday Service choir appeared with Corden for a special Airpool Karaoke segment — trading in the comedian’s popular SUV for a commercial airplane.

Sitting all together in coach, West had a candid conversation with Corden about everything from his marriage to Kim Kardashian West and their desire to have more children to how his mental health struggles impacted his faith and whether he has any regrets about his past behavior.

In between topics, West’s choir launched into live performances of spirituals and songs from his catalog of hits, including 2004’s “Jesus Walks” and “Selah,” off his latest LP, Jesus Is King.

Throughout it all, West appeared to be in good spirits — even joking with Corden about his marriage to Kardashian West, 39.

“Marriage years are different than human years,” West said of his pairing with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, whom he married in 2014.

“Like you know how dog years are like seven years? Every marriage year is like 100 years,” he teased, adding that it feels like he’s been married for “500 years.”

The Grammy winner went on to sing praises of marriage.

“People thought it would be uncool to be married. Then I got married and people were like, ‘Oh, that’d be cool,'” West said. “It’s more than cool. It’s more than cool as hell. It’s heavenly. It’s great. It’s magnificent.”

Corden then told West, “Nobody thought it would be uncool to marry Kim Kardashian.”

“Not Kris Humphries,” West teased, referencing Kardashian West’s second husband, to whom she was wed from 2011 to 2013.

More sincerely, West said that he and Kardashian West — who share daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 21 months, as well as sons Saint, 3, and Psalm, 5 months — are hoping to have more children together.

“[I want] seven kids,” West said, adding that he and his wife have discussed the possibility of expanding their family even more. “The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible.”

The rapper then shared more about his family life at home with Corden.

“I don’t like going out at nighttime,” West said. “I like being at home with my family at night as much as possible. We’ll eat dinner and we’ll play with the kids and then we’ll put the kids to bed and then we go to bed. And then my wife watches Dateline [and] I read the Bible.”

The Yeezy designer — who has thrown himself into his faith these days, as seen in his new album and his popular Sunday Services — explained that he was driven to spirituality while in the hospital a few years ago, during a “psychiatric emergency” related to his bipolar disorder.

“When I went to the hospital a few years ago, I wrote in the hospital, ‘Start a church in Calabasas,'” West recalled on The Late Late Show. “It’s something I had a feeling I needed to do that God put on my heart. And now, He just keeps taking me to new levels and taking us to new levels that we just didn’t imagine before.”

“God’s always had a plan for me and he’s always wanted to use me, but I think He wanted me to suffer more and wanted people to see my suffering and see my pain and put stigmas on me and have me go through all the human experiences,” he continued. “So now when I talk about how Jesus saved me, more people can relate to that experience. If it was just, ‘We grew up with this guy’s music and now he’s a superstar,’ it’s less compelling than, ‘Oh, this guy had a mental breakdown, this guy’s in debt …”

West also said that during those darker days, no one was able to get through to him.

“A lot of people have been praying for me,” he explained. “When I was all the way gone, at the MTV Awards, holding a Hennessy bottle running on stage, it was people on my family who was praying for me. But they couldn’t call me and scream at me. I’m a grown man, I made my own mind, I actually made it this far by not listening to anybody. So I don’t want advice from people. But it’s God that came and put this thing on my heart and said, ‘Are you ready to be in service to Him?'”

All in all, West told Corden he had “no regret and no shame” about any mistakes he may have made in the past.

“That’s the biggest thing, me being a perfectionist,” the father of four said. “That’s such a blasphemous statement to think as a man you can perfect anything. God is the only thing that’s perfect. So the only thing that can be perfect is God’s plan.”

West and Corden’s Airpool Karaoke segment was a longtime coming.

Last August, Corden revealed on his show that West had canceled more than one of his Carpool Karaoke appearances — costing the show $45,000 in the process.

“He canceled once as I was turning the corner to his house,” Corden recalled. “I was in a car, and by the time the call finished, I was sat outside his house, and they were like, ‘He’s not in the zone for it right now. We’ll do it another time.’”

Even then, the host held out hope that West would reconsider. “He’s my dream,” Corden said. “He knows that. He’s my absolute dream.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights (12:35 p.m. ET) on CBS.