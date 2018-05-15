Kanye West Tweets He Hasn't Returned Texts Because He Got Rid of His Phone Two Weeks Ago

Fear not — Kanye West isn’t ignoring calls.

The 40-year-old rapper revealed on Twitter that he ditched his cell in order to concentrate on his work as he finishes up his new albums (due June 1).

“For anyone [who’s] tried to text or call me in the past 2 weeks I got rid of that phone so I could focus on these albums,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

West escaped to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on May 2 to work on his upcoming music after an explosive couple weeks in the spotlight; he fueled headlines for his Twitter antics and comments he made during a live TMZ interview when he called slavery “a choice.” However, he was spotted in Charleston, South Carolina, over the weekend, where he dined at the new restaurant Tu with Vice Principals star Danny McBride.

A Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE that his wife Kim Kardashian West “happily joined Kanye in Jackson Hole.”

“She wants to be supportive so he can finish his album,” the source said. “The album has caused Kanye a lot of stress. He is a perfectionist and wants the music to be amazing.”

“Kim is absolutely concerned about Kanye,” the insider continued. “She likes being in Jackson Hole so she can keep an eye on his health. She wants to make sure he eats and sleeps enough. She doesn’t want him to push himself beyond his limits. She wants a healthy Kanye.”

After the 37-year-old reality star visited Las Vegas for a Cher concert with some of her former high school classmates then traveled to New York City to attend the Met Gala with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and mother Kris Jenner, she returned to her family in Wyoming. The couple were photographed Thursday leaving a BBQ restaurant, smiling while chatting with a fan outside.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian West planned to spend Mother’s Day in Los Angeles with her family. The KKW Beauty pro marked the holiday with a rare photo of herself and all three of her children — Chicago, 4 months, Saint, 2, and North, 5 next month.

Kardashian West joked about her husband’s controversial return to the spotlight during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan that aired Friday.

After sharing that he’s “doing really good” in Wyoming, she let out a laugh as she added that “he gave me my first grey hair this week, and I am blaming that on him. But no, he’s doing really good!”