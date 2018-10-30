Kanye West is making his #YExit from politics.

After months of publicly supporting President Donald Trump, the rapper, 41, tweeted about a possible hiatus from voicing a pro-MAGA rhetoric.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” West wrote on Tuesday. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

In another tweet, the husband of Kim Kardashian West said: “I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world.”

West’s statements come days after he was rumored to be involved with a political apparel line called “Blexit,” created by conservative commentator Candace Owens, which encourages African-American voters to abandon the Democratic Party.

However, West addressed his association with “Blexit” in a tweet on Tuesday. “I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it,” he said.

West has been vocal about his support for Trump for years, but especially in recent months.

The father of three — who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and recently revealed he is “off medication” — had a bizarre White House meeting with the president, ranted during his Sept. 29 Saturday Night Live appearance while wearing a MAGA hat, and controversially claimed “slavery is a choice.”

Kanye West and Donald Trump Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty

Earlier this month, a source close to West told PEOPLE that the Grammy winner’s political mindset was unwavering.

“He loves Donald Trump; he is convinced that Trump is going to change America for the better and thinks that he’s already done an amazing job,” the source said. “He talks about Trump all the time; he watches the news and finds times when Trump is being treated unfairly, and he talks about them all the time.”

Wife Kardashian West recently said in an interview with Alec Baldwin that “I let [Kanye] be who he wants to be. … I let him have his own views and opinions, even if they’re different from mine,” adding, “[We] definitely have conversations if I don’t understand something in private and talk about that.”

Recently, Caitlyn Jenner has dialed back her support of the president due to his stance on LGBTQ issues. Though she backed Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, the former I Am Cait reality star said “I was wrong” in an op-ed published by the Washington Post this month.

Further describing her change of heart, Jenner wrote: “I cannot support anyone who is working against our community. I do not support Trump. I must learn from my mistakes and move forward.”