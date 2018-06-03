Kanye West Reveals He Was Diagnosed with a 'Mental Condition' at Age 39: 'It's a Superpower'

Kanye West is continuing to open up about his mental health.

“I had never been diagnosed until I was 39,” West said during an interview recorded with radio host Big Boy following the 40-year-old rapper’s Wyoming listening party for his new album YE.

After clarifying that he was diagnosed with a “mental condition,” West added, “But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower.”

Although the musician declined to specify what he had been diagnosed with during the interview, West had already confirmed on his new album that he is bipolar, calling it his “superpower.”

Additionally, the album’s artwork — which West shot on the way to the listening party — features an image of the mountains with a lime green text overlay reading, “I hate being bipolar it’s awesome.”

In the interview, West also revealed that following the backlash he got for suggesting slavery is “a choice” during an interview with TMZ, he “completely redid the album” and even “took out a bar” referencing the controversial topic.

“It was just too sensitive,” West explained, adding that he felt “so blessed and privileged because think about people that have mental issues that are not Kanye West, that can’t go and make [an album] and make it feel like it’s all good.”

“Think about somebody that does exactly what I did at TMZ and they just do that at work, right? But then Tuesday morning, they come in and they lost their job and they can’t go back and make that. That’s why God put that on me at age 40,” he continued.

However, while the rapper may have edited out a reference to the hot-button topic, he did reveal how his wife Kim Kardashian West reacted after the interview was published on track “Wouldn’t Leave.”

“I said, ‘Slavery a choice,’ they say, ‘How, Ye?’ / Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day / Now I’m on 50 blogs gettin’ 50 calls / Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all / I had to calm her down ‘cos she couldn’t breathe / I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave,” he rapped. “This is what they mean for better or for worse, huh?”

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Def Jam Records

While many fans have supported West’s new album — it currently holds the No. 1 spot on the U.S. iTunes charts — the rapper took some time out of his day on Saturday to give a shoutout to one of his youngest listeners: his daughter North West.

One day after releasing his new album, West shared an adorable video of his almost 5-year-old daughter singing the chorus to his song “Make No Mistake.”

In the cute clip, North holds onto a box of chocolate milk in the backseat of a car while looking directly at the camera and singing, “Make no mistake, I still love you.”

Overflowing with love, her proud papa simply captioned the clip with three heart-eyed emojis.