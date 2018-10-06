Kanye West Deletes Twitter and Instagram Accounts After Trump Rant and Album Delay

Kanye West has quit social media again.

On Saturday, the 41-year-old “All Mine” rapper deleted both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

His unexpected hiatus comes just a week after the outspoken Chicago native’s appearance on Saturday Night Live in which he surprised the audience with a pro-Donald Trump rant.

While wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, West wrapped up the show’s season premiere with a third musical performance and a lengthy speech about his support of the president that did not make it to air.

“He made it uncomfortable for the cast and [host] Adam Driver by calling them back onstage and not saying why and then went off on them,” a source told PEOPLE.

“The show had been supportive of all of Kanye’s visions throughout the week, even giving him the opportunity for the third song during the goodnight [portion],’ and then he surprised everyone,” the insider added.

Kanye West NBC

West — who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder — recently revealed he’s off his medication and announced the delay of his album Yandhi, which was supposed to drop on Sept. 29.

“I didn’t finish it,” the rapper said about the album during a TMZ Live interview on Monday, adding that he was planning on going to Africa in two weeks to continue recording.

Explaining the rationale behind the trip, West explained that while he was in Chicago recently, “I felt this energy.”

“I felt the roots. I need to go to what is known as Africa — I need to find out what it’s really called… and just grab the soil and be and cook food,” he remarked, adding that he’d also like to “have my kids in the studio and have my mic in the open so we can hear nature while we’re recording.”

“It’s just a full Ye album,” he explained, adding that all of the albums he’d previously released weren’t on the same level as the music he’s currently working on. “Those five albums that I dropped earlier were like superhero rehabilitation. Now the alien Ye is fully back in mode, off of medication, working out, breaking as much fresh air as possible, thinking, doing, being himself.”

While it was not immediately clear why West deactivated his accounts, a source previously told PEOPLE the star is struggling as the eleventh anniversary of his mother Donda’s death approaches.

“If you remember, it was a year ago that this happened … almost exactly a year ago,” an insider close to the rapper told PEOPLE exclusively about his controversial actions in recent weeks. “It happens every fall as we get close to the anniversary of his mom’s death.”

Donda died in 2007 of heart disease while suffering “multiple post-operative factors” following a plastic surgery operation.