Kanye West Gets Heated Defending Kim Kardashian Against Nick Cannon, Drake & Tyson Beckford

Kanye West is getting fired up while defending his wife.

In a series of heated rants posted on his social media account on Thursday, the “Love It” rapper spoke out against rumors that Kim Kardashian West had dated Drake — rumors which she had already publicly denied.

“I just wanted to express some things that were not sitting right with my spirit. Now that I’m up out the sunken place I can think and I can just be ‘Ye and express how I feel. There’s a couple of things that I want to address,” he said in the first of a series of Instagram videos.

“First of all I want to address Nick Cannon. I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know, you get into an interview, don’t mention my wife,” he continued, referencing a Complex interview where Cannon didn’t think it was “far off of a concept” that Drake and Kardashian West had hooked up in the past.

“If someone brings my wife up, say, ‘I respect that man, I’m not speaking on that.’ Don’t be making no suggestions — like nobody f— my wife,” West added, before directly addressing Drake.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Never’ Hooked Up with Drake: ‘End of Story’

“Now if I wasn’t in a medicated state I might have thought and had the wherewithal to say, ‘Hey Pusha, don’t diss Drake on my beat and I spoke about that and took accountability for that,’” Kanye continued, referencing a song of Pusha T’s that he produced, in which Drake was called out for allegedly using a ghostwriter.

However, West went on to share that wasn’t what was sitting poorly with him at the moment.

“People making rumors or thinking you f— my wife and you’re not saying nothing…that don’t sit well with my spirit,” he continued.

“You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita, and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called Riri. So when you’re like, ‘Ahhh I don’t know where it come from,’ you too smart for that bro,” West continued. “You know where that come from. Don’t make no record with nothing that can be confused.”

Fans have also speculated that the KKW Beauty mogul is the “Kiki” named in Drake’s popular song “In My Feelings,” as she has long gone by that nickname.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Apologizes to Drake After Kim Kardashian West Shuts Down Affair Rumors

West, 41, went on to address the scathing song Pusha released about Drake called “The Story of Adidon,” in which he claimed Drake had fathered a child with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux — longtime rumors Drake later verified on Scorpion.

“Now I told ya, I didn’t tell Pusha no information about your baby, baby mama, nothing, that don’t come from me,” he continued. “Don’t speak on nobody from our family nothing that can even be mentioned with my wife period.”

While West has previously seemed to squash the beef with Drake, 31, he went on to add, “We don’t have to talk again, I’m not giving no energy to that.”

Towards the end of the videos, West also acknowledged the feud between his wife and Tyson Beckford, which began after he body-shamed her. (Earlier this month, West stormed off the red carpet during a New York Fashion Week event after being asked by a reporter about the feud.)

“As far as Tyson Beckford goes, don’t speak on my wife, bro. Like none of y’all speak on my wife period. What are you talking about? I’m married. We’re in love, we’re a family, he continued. “All three of y’all, come talk to me. We’ll work it out.”

Kanye went on to explain that he chose to post the videos as a way to “express” himself.

“Nick Cannon, Drake, Tyson Beckford, all that wasn’t sittin’ right with me,” he concluded.