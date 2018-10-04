Kanye West Stands on School Desk and Defends Elon Musk: ‘Leave’ Him ‘Alone!'

Kanye West visited a design school on Tuesday, but perhaps the most emphatic lesson he provided students was not about art.

The rapper, 41, toured Detroit’s College for Creative Studies, meeting with staff and observing the exhibits. At one point during his time there, he hopped on top of a desk and ranted at students about Tesla founder Elon Musk, who was recently charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission for misleading investors.

“Elon Musk, I don’t give a f— who’s over at this house. Leave that man the f— alone!” the father of three yelled at a room of onlookers, according to a video tweeted by a student in attendance.

kanye really came to our little art school and told us to leave elon musk alone pic.twitter.com/Y9ujjprUNS — josh (@jkhco) October 2, 2018

Just one day before West’s visit, Musk, 47, agreed to step down as chairman of his electric car-making company and to pay a $20 million fine to settle charges brought against him by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A tweet that Musk posted in August led to his ouster. Musk declared he was taking Tesla private at $420 a share and wrote, “funding secured.”

The comment immediately sent Tesla’s stock soaring, but almost two weeks later, Musk and the company clarified Tesla was indeed staying public. At least five shareholders have filed lawsuits after they suffered losses in response to Musk’s tweet, CNN reported.

West’s comment about Musk’s home may have been a reference to fellow rapper Azealia Banks, 27. In a series of tweets, Banks revealed she flew out to Musk’s home to collaborate with his girlfriend, the musician Grimes, 30, in August. But during her stay, Banks claimed that she saw Musk use acid while dealing with business affairs, and felt that she was only invited so she could participate in a threesome with the couple.

In a response to PEOPLE, a spokesperson previously called Banks’ claims “absolute nonsense.”

During his Saturday Night Live performance over the weekend, West once again voiced his support for President Donald Trump while wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

“Actually, blacks weren’t always Democrats,” he started. “It’s like a plan they did to take the fathers out the homes and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s the Democratic plan.”

After receiving sparse claps, West continued, “And what this shows is we can’t be controlled by monolithic thought. You can’t always have when you have a black subject matter like Cosby that you have to have a black comedian talk about it.”

The “Runaway” singer then concluded: “It’s so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you support Trump? He’s racist.’ Well if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago. We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. I’ma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all they policies.”