Kanye West Dedicates Sunday Service to Astroworld Victims: 'Let's Get Back to a Peaceful State'

At least eight people died and dozens of others were injured in the chaos of Friday’s music festival at NRG Park, according to Houston officials

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City.

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City.

Kanye West is sharing his support for those impacted by the tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old musician — who legally changed his name to Ye — held his Sunday Service, dedicating the event to "the loved ones at Astroworld." The performance was livestreamed on YouTube by Triller and Revolt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The livestream's description also read, "let's get back to a peaceful state of mind with this service dedicated to the lost lives at Travis Scott's Astroworld."

According to TMZ, West did not attend his service.

At least eight people died and more than 300 were treated for injuries following the chaos that unfolded at NRG Park on Friday, when fans in the crowd of about 50,000 began to rush the stage, according to Houston officials.

Sunday Service Credit: Sunday Service

The victims' ages range from 14 to 27. On Saturday, PEOPLE confirmed that the youngest patient transported to a nearby hospital was aged 10.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with West, rapper Roddy Ricch also shared his support for the families impacted by the incident.

Sunday Service Kanye West | Credit: Sunday Service

The 23-year-old rapper, who was one of several performers at the music festival at NRG Park in Houston, announced Saturday on Instagram that he will be donating his earnings to victims of the mass casualty event.

"I'll b donating my net compensation to the families of this incident," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Saturday morning, Scott, 30, addressed the incident in a statement, offering his cooperation to the Houston Police Department and condolences to the families of the victims.

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, in Houston 2021 Astroworld Festival - Day One, Houston, United States - 05 Nov 2021 Travis Scott | Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he wrote on Twitter.

Scott said later that evening on his Instagram Story that he's "working right now to identify the families to assist them through this tough time," adding: "My fans really mean the world to me, and I always want to leave them with a positive experience."

Kylie Jenner, who was in attendance but not injured, also spoke out, expressing that she and Scott — who are expecting their second child together — are "broken and devastated."

Since the incident, however, Scott has been named in one of what is expected to be several lawsuits over the mass casualty incident.

Injured concertgoer Manuel Souza filed a petition Saturday in Harris County District Court against Scott over what the petition describes as the "predictable and preventable" tragedy that unfolded, according to the court document obtained by PEOPLE. He's seeking at least $1,000,000 in damages and also asking for a temporary restraining order to prevent any destruction of evidence. The lawsuit also names Live Nation, organizer ScoreMore, Scott's Cactus Jack Records and several others.