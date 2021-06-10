The "Fade" rapper dated the model from 2008 until 2010, following his split from Phifer. Rose called it off, and later alleged that she endured "constant bullying" from the rapper in the wake of their split.

"The only thing I got from him was fame. I had to just take that," Rose said in a 2017 interview with Complex's "Everyday Struggle" talk show. "I had to take that heartbreak on top of it."

Opening up about West's Grammy-winning album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which was inspired by their breakup, she said, "It's a great part of history and it's a great part of hip-hop, and I'm happy to be a part of it, but that time was not a great time for me." She continued, "I'm famous, and I'm broke. I can't date anyone else. I can't say anything on the Internet because Kanye has such a voice. If I was going to kill myself, I would have done it during those times."

Rose went on to marry rapper Wiz Khalifa in 2013, and shares son Sebastian Taylor with him. After the pair divorced, she began dating music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, and welcomed son Slash Electric with him in October 2019.