Kanye West Credits Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner for Helping Him Attend Daughter Chicago's Birthday Party

"I'm really happy that I could be there for my children," West said on Instagram

Kanye West is expressing his gratitude for Travis Scott.

West's daughter Chicago, whom he shares with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, celebrated her 4th birthday on Saturday. Despite the "Hurricane" rapper's claim he wasn't invited, a source tells PEOPLE he is "always welcome and does come to family events" — and indeed, West was seen at the celebration on Sunday.

In an Instagram clip shared by Hollywood Unlocked on the same day as the party, 44-year-old West said he was ultimately able to attend because of Scott and Kylie Jenner.

"Yo, I'm so happy right now," West said in the video. "I just came from Chi's party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time, and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family."

The "Good Life" rapper later added that Jenner, 24, let him into the party after security "stopped" him when he first got there.

"It's just a matter of having a conversation, open dialogue and everyone had a great time — I'm really happy that I could be there for my children."

He concluded the video by thanking fans for their support and said, "My life centers around my children."

Scott's rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. The couple shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago — and two sons — Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½.

Over the weekend, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was upset with West over comments he made in his upcoming Hollywood Unlocked interview.

In the interview with Jason Lee, West claimed that he had a dispute with Kardashian's security team while picking up the couple's children from school. At one point, West claimed security wouldn't allow him into her home with their daughter North.

A source close to Kardashian told PEOPLE that while many of West's claims in the interview are "false," West was in fact "not allowed inside" the star's home that day, but says security "didn't stop him from seeing the kids, picking them up or dropping them off."

"He just can no longer walk inside her home without her permission," the source said, adding that Kardashian "has a right to privacy and is trying to set healthy boundaries."

The source said that Kardashian "only wants to protect her children and ensure they have a great relationship with both parents" in wake of their split. They also called West's decision to discuss their personal business in the upcoming interview "upsetting."

Meanwhile, in December, PEOPLE reported that West has purchased a home next door to the Kardashian residence. He later confirmed the news and said he purposely bought it in order to see his kids more during the Hollywood Unlocked interview.

"Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that's gonna keep me from my children," he said. "And that's what I want everybody to know."

Kardashian was seen holding hands with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in October and the couple has been dating since.

On Friday, West released a new song with The Game titled "Eazy" that references Davidson, 28.

In the track, West references his near-fatal car crash from 2002 and raps, "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."

After Davidson's name is mentioned, a woman's voice, which sounds a lot like his estranged wife's, is sampled and says "Who?"