Kanye West Continues His Plea to 'Get My Family Back Together' in 5-Minute Thanksgiving Prayer

Kanye West is continuing to publicly hope for a reconciliation with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West.

In a five-minute video titled "Thanksgiving Prayer" posted to his Instagram on Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper — who was approved to legally change his name to Ye last month — opened by saying the thing he's "so thankful" for this year is "family."

In the clip, which showed a choir singing in a dimly lit room while he spoke in voice-over, West talked about what makes him most happy — like the "God's dream" of watching his "mini me" son Saint play catch with Tom Brady — as well as his regrets, like running for President of the United States last year "without proper preparation and no allies on either side."

While describing his youngest child with Kardashian West, 41, at the top of the video, West noted, "My mini-me is a mix of two of my favorite things: me and my wife's face."

"All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused," he added. "I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."

The "Gold Digger" rapper went on to acknowledge many of his "misactions," from how his "hair-trigger temper" was "heightened" by alcohol, to how his family had to "endure" his manic "episodes," referring to his bipolar disorder.

"I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication," West shared. "Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure."

He also touched upon his political activity, which reportedly became a huge source of conflict between himself and his wife.

"Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat," West remarked in the prayer, in reference to his prior support of Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again hat. "I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance, and that was hard for our marriage."

"Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and, thank God, only press conference," he said, referring to when he publicly discussed how he and his wife considered abortion before having their first child North.

"All my dad had to say afterwards was, 'Write your speech next time, son,' " he added.

The music star also referenced his ego, which he said could go past the point of motivating to "just being overbearing," as well as his temper.

"I know none of y'all would ever picture this, but sometimes I scream and that screaming might have helped me tell off everyone who doubted me in music, but that screaming did not help me keep my family together," he reflected.

The prayer seemed to be a continuation of West's appeal from the night before, when he took the mic at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event and gave a speech about his family, the mistakes he's made, and how God wants him to reunite with his wife.

"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships," West said during the charity event to help those living near Los Angeles' Skid Row. "We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I'm here to change the narrative."

West is pushing for a reconciliation despite the fact that divorce proceedings have been underway between the couple for months now, and Kardashian West has even started seeing Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.