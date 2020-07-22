The rapper held his first campaign rally over the weekend but has since accused wife Kim Kardashian of trying to "lock" him up

Kanye West Says He's Considering Postponing Presidential Run to 2024: 'Y’all Want Me to Run?'

Kanye West is suggesting that he might delay his presidential run.

One day after sharing a string of tweets Monday night in which he claimed that his wife Kim Kardashian West attempted to "lock" him up, the 43-year-old rapper took to the social media platform to share an update on his political ambitions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"#2020VISION or maybe ‘24," West wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening. Included in the tweet was a photo of an orange piece of paper with what appeared to be a tracklist for his upcoming album.

"I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden?" he added. "Y’all want me to run on nah???"

West recently criticized the former Vice President, telling Forbes in a wide-ranging interview earlier this month that Biden is "not special."

"A lot of times just like political parties they feel all Blacks have to be Democrat. This man, Joe Biden, said if you don’t vote for me, then you are not Black," West told the magazine. "Well, act like we didn’t hear that? We act like we didn’t hear that man say that? That man said that. It’s a rap. We gonna walk, all the people. Jay-Z said it best."

Image zoom Kanye West's Twitter twitter

"For the other candidates, I just gracefully suggest y’all bow out—Trump and Biden, gracefully bow out," West continued. "It’s God’s country, we are doing everything in service to God, nobody but God no more. I am in service of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, and I put everything I get on the line to serve God."

Although West seemed to express hesitation at his potential candidacy, his team has continued to file paperwork to get his name on ballots in November, most recently in Illinois.

West revealed on Monday night that he plans to release a new album later this week in honor of his mother, who died in 2007.

"DONDA coming this Friday," he wrote in a tweet, including a photo of the album's tracklist.

On Tuesday he tweeted that in addition to the album, he would be releasing a movie and was changing the title to DONDA WITH CHILD.

His tweets about his presidential ambitions and album come after a series of posts about his family.

On Monday night, West claimed that Kardashian "was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to

me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," referring to his comments about daughter North West during his first campaign rally over the weekend.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

"Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up," West wrote in one tweet, seemingly referring to his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. A few minutes later, he added, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor."

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that Kardashian "has been trying to get Kanye help for weeks."

"But what do you do when a person doesn't want help?" the source said, noting that West has been staying at the family's compound in Cody, Wyoming, between travels for his presidential bid. "Kanye is in Cody because he doesn't want help. If he wanted help, he would come back to L.A."