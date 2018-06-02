Kanye West's Collaborator Takes the Blame for Sample Used Without Permission: 'I'm Sorry'

Kanye West just dropped his highly anticipated album Ye on Friday, and the singer is facing even more controversy over his first track, “I Thought About Killing You.”

Berlin-based record label PAN accused West, 40, of using an unauthorized sample of Kareem Lotfy’s Fr3esh album from the mono no aware compilation.

“It’s sadly another case of an artist who capitalizes on culture without any original ideas and because culture trickles up, this means we are all basically working for him,” the label’s founder Bill Kouligas told Pitchfork.

Adding that his company may pursue legal action, “Everything leads to him, he’s the ultimate narcissist,” says Kouligas.

While a rep for West had no comment on the report, his frequent collaborator Francis and the Lights, who co-produced the song alongside Benny Blanco, has already taken the blame.

“Yo I’m sorry I added that beat at the last minute and we’re reaching out now,” Francis tweeted. “Do you want to know anything else about it? It’s not Kanye or anyone else’s doing but mine so please direct any aggression or criticism at me.”

West’s seven-track album — featuring Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend and a surprise feature by Nicki Minaj — addresses everything from mental health and drugs to Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal and wife Kim Kardashian West‘s reaction to his infamous declaration that slavery was a choice.