Flashing lights will not be cast upon Kanye West during Coachella 2019, as he has reportedly pulled out of a rumored headlining performance due to a stage negotiations dispute with the festival’s production company, Goldenvoice.

TMZ reports the “I Love It” rapper and Goldenvoice were in deliberation about the size of the stage when the discussion went south after they denied his special request to expand the size of the stage after he deemed it “artistically limiting.”

After previously performing on a floating stage during his Saint Pablo Tour in 2016, the rapper is said to have had high expectations for the gig and wished to redesign the stage, the site reports. However, TMZ says Goldenvoice turned down the demand and felt it was best not to “compromise the other acts” to suit West’s needs.

Reps for West and Goldenvoice did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

From his ongoing public feud with Drake to his spat with Ariana Grande and speaking about his mental health, the rapper, 41, has been enveloped in controversy as of late.

A source previously told PEOPLE that although his wife Kim Kardashian West continues to put on a public display of support for her husband, his drama does “affect her negatively,” adding, “It’s very stressful for her because she doesn’t know when it will stop and what he will do next.”

The insider added, “It seems it’s the unpredictability that really stresses her out.”

While the festival’s sure to be star-studded lineup has yet to be announced, Justin Timberlake, Childish Gambino and Rihanna are also rumored to be in the mix to headline this year’s desert fest. Coachella will once again return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, during the weekends of April 12-15 and April 18-21.