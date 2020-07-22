The rapper wrote on Twitter that Kim Kardashian was "out of line" for meeting with Meek Mill in November 2018 to discuss criminal justice reform

Kanye West Claims He Has Been ‘Trying to Get Divorced’ from Wife Kim Kardashian in Deleted Tweet

Kanye West claimed in a series of since-deleted Twitter posts on Tuesday that he's been considering divorcing his wife, Kim Kardashian West, for years.

In the latest of a string of provocative statements that sources have said have Kardashian and her family "worried" about his mental health, the "Heartless" rapper, 43, wrote on Tuesday that he's been looking to end his marriage with Kim Kardashian since November 2018 when she consulted with rapper Meek Mill during a criminal justice reform summit.

"I've been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform,'" wrote West, adding in a subsequent screengrabbed tweet: "Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them???"

West also called out mother-in-law Kris Jenner — whom he nicknamed "Kris Jong-Un" — tweeting: "Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval ... that's not what a wife should do." It is unclear what statement West was referencing in the deleted message.

Kardashian and West tied the knot in May 2014 and share four children together: North, 7, Saint, 4½, Chicago, 2½, and Psalm, 14 months. An insider told PEOPLE on Monday that "things have broken down significantly between" the couple, a crumbling in their relationship that has "happened pretty suddenly."

The Twitter rant came one day after the artist shared a string of tweets Monday night in which he claimed that his wife, 39, attempted to "lock" him up. West added that Jenner, 64, is "not allowed around" his kids — an assertion that Kardashian was most offended by, a source told PEOPLE.

"She was most upset that [Kanye] said that Kris isn't allowed around the kids," said the source. "Nothing could be further from the truth. Kris is an important part of the kids' lives and Kim loves the bond they have. She's 100% allowed around the kids."

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and Kris Jenner in March 2015

Responding to the rapper's claim that Kardashian and Jenner tried to "lock" him up, a source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this week that the KKW Beauty founder has been "trying to get Kanye help for weeks."

"But what do you do when a person doesn't want help?" the source said, noting that West has been staying at the family's compound in Cody, Wyoming, between travels for his unlikely presidential bid. "Kanye is in Cody because he doesn't want help. If he wanted help, he would come back to L.A."

The source added that the entire Kardashian-Jenner family is concerned about the rapper: "Kim's family is around to support her as always. And they love Kanye. They want him to be healthy. They are all trying to figure out how to help Kanye. They are in contact with medical professionals for guidance."

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West in February

West announced his intention to run for president earlier this month. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the move left many in his inner circle concerned about him.

"Kanye has been doing well for a long time. In the past, he has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder. Right now, he is struggling again," the source said.

"Kim is concerned, as well as her whole family. It's super stressful for Kim, because Kanye's behavior is very unpredictable. She is worried," the source added. "The episodes usually last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim hopes it will be the same this time."

Following years of speculation from fans, particularly after he was hospitalized for a "psychiatric emergency" in November 2016, West seemingly confirmed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018 with the release of his album Ye — which bore the phrase "I Hate Being Bipolar. It's Awesome" on the cover.