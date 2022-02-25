Kanye West and Chaney Jones Spotted Shopping at Miami's Bal Harbour Together

Kanye West and Chaney Jones seem to be enjoying their time together.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 44, was spotted shopping with the model at Bal Harbour in Miami on Thursday.

West, who was in the city for a performance experience of his latest album Donda 2, was photographed rocking a hoodie, jeans, and tall boots while walking with his hand behind Jones. She sported a skintight, all-black ensemble with sleek sneakers, a black handbag, and oversized mirrored sunglasses.

The pair's outing comes as West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian filed new court documents in their ongoing divorce this week.

In the papers, filed on Wednesday and obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, Kardashian says West's efforts to impede her divorce request "should be rejected." TMZ was the first to report the news. PEOPLE has reached out to West's rep for comment.

The documents include a declaration from Kardashian herself, as she expressed her "desire" to have the marriage terminated.

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," the mother of four claims. "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

Kardashian adds, "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce last February. The pair initially maintained a civil post-split relationship as they co-parented their four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½ — but things eventually turned rocky between them.