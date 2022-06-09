Kanye West and Chaney Jones' Relationship Timeline

Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena on March 12, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement

Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena on March 12, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Kanye West and Chaney Jones' romance has been nothing short of a whirlwind.

Shortly after their first public appearance, the couple went Instagram official and seemingly confirmed their relationship on both of their respective accounts.

In June 2022, however, the pair reportedly called it quits after a trip to Japan. West was spotted at the movies with another woman days before news of their apparent split broke, though Jones did wish the rapper a happy birthday on Instagram on June 8.

From shopping trips in Miami to jetsetting to Tokyo before their rumored split, here's a complete timeline of Kanye West and Chaney Jones' relationship.

Feb. 24, 2022: Kanye West and Chaney Jones are spotted together in Miami

West and Jones were spotted for the first time together shopping at Bal Harbour in Miami. The rapper, who was there for a performance of his long-awaited album Donda 2, was seen enjoying time with the model as the pair rocked coordinating all-black ensembles.

Feb. 28, 2022: Chaney Jones posts a cute picture of her and Kanye West

Chaney Jones, Kanye West

After paparazzi photos of the pair began making their rounds, Jones added fuel to the dating rumors by posting a cute moment between her and West. The couple cozied up to each other in the selfie posted to her Instagram Story, which she captioned with a simple black heart emoji.

March 1, 2022: Kanye West seemingly makes his romance with Chaney Jones Instagram official

The following day, West seemingly confirmed the dating rumors when he reposted a screenshot from The Shade Room on his own account. The post included a photo of him and Jones with the caption, "It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong." The Donda rapper added a black heart emoji, while Jones wrote in the comments, "My love" alongside a black heart emoji of her own.

March 11, 2022: Kanye West and Chaney Jones sit courtside at the Lakers game

Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Soon after their Instagram debut, West and Jones enjoyed a date night together at a Los Angeles Lakers game. The couple was seen sitting courtside at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. in matching all-black outfits. The model was photographed cuddling up to West and beaming at him throughout the game.

April 3, 2022: Chaney Jones congratulates Kanye West on his Grammy wins

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, West was a five-time nominee for his Donda album, and ended up taking home the golden megaphone for both best melodic rap song and best rap song.

To show her support, Jones gave her boyfriend a shoutout on Instagram. "THE BIGGEST 🐐🖤 SO PROUD," the model wrote alongside a repost from The Shade Room. Later in the evening, Jones posted a sweet gift she received from the rapper — a silver Birkin bag and roses.

April 2022: Kim Kardashian wishes Kanye West and Chaney Jones the best

Much of the talk surrounding West and Jones' relationship was dominated by how much Jones resembles West's ex-wife. Kardashian opened up about her ex-husband dating again during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, and when asked if it bothered her that West's new girlfriend looks like her, she responded with a simple "No," and wished the couple nothing but the best.

"I just want him to be happy and, like, she seems like the sweetest — just whatever makes you happy, I don't care what it is," Kardashian said.

May 2022: Kanye West and Chaney Jones take a trip to Tokyo

https://www.instagram.com/stories/chaneyjonesssss/2831339659771929262/?hl=en Credit: chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Jones and West took their first international trip together in May 2022 when the couple jetted off to Tokyo. The pair took in several of the city's sights, and Jones shared an adorable picture of the two standing on a bridge overlooking Omotesandō, a high-end retail area. Fans also shared photos of the couple walking the streets of Shibuya.

May 12, 2022: Chaney Jones appears to have Kanye West's name tattooed on her wrist

https://www.instagram.com/stories/chaneyjonesssss/2836728600327763271 Credit: chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

On the heels of their romantic trip to Tokyo, Jones appeared to have taken their relationship to the next level. She posted a series of photos of herself to her Instagram Story, and fans couldn't help but notice a new tattoo on her left wrist. The model's latest ink appeared to read "Ye," the moniker that the rapper legally changed his name to last year.

June 7, 2022: Kanye West and Chaney Jones reportedly break up

chaney jones, kanye west Kanye West and Chaney Jones

In early June 2022, reports started circulating that the couple's short romance was over after West was spotted at a movie with another woman. According to TMZ, it was unclear who called off the relationship, though Jones seemingly removed all her pictures of the rapper on Instagram.

A rep for West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

June 8, 2022: Chaney Jones wishes Kanye West a happy birthday on Instagram

One day after news of the couple's alleged split broke, Jones seemingly shot down the breakup rumors by sharing a birthday tribute for West on her Instagram Story.