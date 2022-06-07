The exes first sparked dating rumors in February when they were photographed shopping together in Miami

Kanye West and Chaney Jones Break Up After 5 Months of Dating: Report

Kanye West and his girlfriend Chaney Jones seem to be going their separate ways.

West, 44, and Jones, 24, reportedly broke up after a recent trip to Japan together, although it remains unclear who called it off, according to TMZ. Over the weekend, he was spotted at the movies with another woman by an Instagram user.

A rep for West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kanye West Kanye West | Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty

The model also seemingly deleted all photos from her Instagram with the rapper — leaving only two of herself behind.

West was first romantically linked to Jones in February when they were photographed shopping together in Miami's Bal Harbour. He appeared to confirm the romance on Instagram in March, commenting on photos of them with a black heart emoji.

The pair was subsequently spotted sitting court-side together at a Los Angeles Lakers game in March, and she congratulated him on his latest Grammy wins in April. "THE BIGGEST 🐐🖤 SO PROUD," Jones wrote after West won best melodic rap performance and best rap song.

Meanwhile, in May, the pair took a trip to Tokyo and she shared photos from the trip on her Instagram Story.

The duo was also seen wandering the streets of Shibuya near the famous Harajuku street, with fans sharing photos of the couple on social media.

Later that month she revealed what looked like a permanently inked "Ye," the rapper's moniker which he legally changed his name to last year, on her left wrist.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram Story, Jones showed off her physique in a chrome two-piece and matching thigh-high boots and what appeared to be her new tattoo.

The Donda 2 artist previously dated Julia Fox but called it quits in February after a whirlwind relationship that began on New Year's Eve. "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," her rep told PEOPLE in a statement on Valentine's Day.