Kanye West Sweeps Kim Kardashian Off Her Feet on Ice Cream Trip After Pal 2 Chainz’s Wedding

After watching their pal 2 Chainz get married to his longtime love Kesha Ward on Saturday, Kanye West swept Kim Kardashian West off her feet — literally!

While on their way to grab some ice cream together after attending the Miami ceremony, the 41-year-old rapper was seen helping his wife get out of the car by carrying her in his arms.

In the photos, the couple are wearing the same outfits they wore to the glamorous nuptials. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opted for a neon green dress that clung to her famous curves, while her husband wore a light green Louis Vuitton blazer with matching pants, no shirt, and a pair of Yeezy slides.

Although the KKW Beauty mogul goes to great lengths to push her physique to new levels — even hitting the gym while feeling “hungover” — both husband and wife were photographed in the shop enjoying their own tasty ice cream cones.

Looking at photos from the big day, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that West’s feet were too big for the sandals he decided to wear that day.

“#KanyeWest that suit is 🔥 but are you sure you didn’t have those yeezy slides in the next size up? 🤔 #yeezys,” wrote one social media user.

Another added, “Pro tip: always size up.”

But not every social media user thought the size of West’s footwear was an issue.

“You know if @kanyewest gave you a pair of Yeezy slides that don’t exist anywhere that were a size too small you would still rock em,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another fan pointed out that at the end of the day, West’s decision to wear the footwear out in public was likely a marketing strategy — and it clearly worked.

“Ya’ll don’t get it. This is one of Kanye West creative ways to advertise his products,” they wrote. ”Here you are debating about the slides, he knew very well that ya’ll be having fits over this look and memorize those sandals. Good Job Kanye and Kim, look how bomb Kim is in Yeezy and Prada.”

2 Chainz and his wife said “I do” in a star-studded ceremony at the hotel Villa Casa Casuarina — which originally belonged to Gianni Versace — in front of celebrity friends, including the Wests, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz and Gucci Mane.

After watching the pair walk down the aisle, the mother of three made sure to congratulate the bride and groom on their happy day.

“Congrats!!!” @2chainz & Kesha,” Kardashian West wrote alongside a photo of herself giving Ward a hug.

She also shared another photo of both couples posing stoically together, except for the beautiful bride, who couldn’t help but crack a smile.