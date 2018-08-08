Kanye West Canceled a Carpool Karaoke Appearance Last Minute — Costing The Late Late Show $45K

James Corden would rather tell the truth about Kanye West than eat a 1,000-year-old egg.

On The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host, 39, played a round of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Kris Jenner, 62. When Jenner asked him why her son-in-law Kanye West, 41, had never appeared on Carpool Karaoke, Corden said that West had canceled on him — costing the show $45,000 in the process.

“Oh, I can answer this easily. This is a great question for me,” Corden said, opting to respond rather than consume a gross food. “We’ve tried. He’s canceled twice. Maybe even three times.”

Then Corden dished out the details: “He canceled once as I was turning the corner to his house. I was in a car, and by the time the call finished, I was sat outside his house, and they were like, ‘He’s not in the zone for it right now. We’ll do it another time.’ ”

Corden continued, “He did send me a lovely gift. He sent me these incredible flowers in a cube… and he sent me a pair of Yeezys. And people were like, ‘Whoa, they’re so expensive.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, they cost my show $45,000.’ ”

The host holds out hope that West will reconsider. “He’s my dream,” Corden said. “He knows that. He’s my absolute dream.”

A number of famous musicians have participated in Carpool Karaoke in the past, including Paul McCartney, Shawn Mendes, Kelly Clarkson, Pink and Miley Cyrus.

In June, Corden told PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle about the origin of the fun segment, explaining, “When you’re putting together a show like this, you’re searching for the tentpoles that might prop up your show. So we came up with this thing, we’re in L.A., people are talking about the traffic and how they get to work.”

Corden continued, “I remember that conversation with myself and Ben, the executive producer of the show. He was saying, ‘Maybe there’s a way in which someone could help get to work,’ and Ian Carmel said, ‘In the carpool lane.’ I said, ‘Carpool Karaoke.’ And we all just went, ‘Okay, that’s it!'”

The next famous guest to get in the hot seat? Ariana Grande, as revealed this week.