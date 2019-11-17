Kanye West Calls Himself the 'Greatest Artist That God Has Ever Created' at Joel Osteen's Service

Image zoom Joel Osteen and Kanye West

Kanye West is opening up about his faith.

The Jesus Is King rapper, 42, stopped by pastor Joel Osteen‘s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, where he spoke a little about his spiritual journey.

“I know that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil’s been distracting me for a long time,” he said while standing with the pastor in Osteen’s megachurch.

“When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown and there’s documentation of me drawing a church and [wanting to] start a church in the middle of Calabasas,” he added, referring to his 2016 hospitalization during his Saint Pablo tour.

West, who has spoken at length in recent months about his faith, went on to share despite “all of that arrogance and cockiness that y’all have seen from me” in the past, “God is now using him.”

“Because every time I stand up, I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘I’m here in service to God and no weapon formed against me shall prosper,’ ” he said.

“Jesus has won the victory. I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already. Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him,” he added, with a smile on his face.

Towards the end of his time onstage, Osteen encouraged the crowd to welcome the rapper’s wife Kim Kardashian West as well as their daughter North, both of whom were sitting in the front row.

Later on in the evening, West is set to return to the church for a Sunday Service performance.

Osteen’s megachurch welcomes as many as 50,000 people per week, according to a 2018 article in the Houston Chronicle — a figure that doesn’t include the estimated 10 million people tuning in on live streams at home.

Ahead of the service, Kardashian West, 39, also posted a video highlighting a custom refreshment the church made for her husband.

“Just pulled up to Church, look at the drinks they have here,” she said in an Instagram Story video as she showed a row of bottles of lemonade with the phrase “You my Chick-fil-Ye” written on them — a nod to West’s song “Closed on Sunday.”

“Kim is in Houston too with the kids. They are attending the Sunday service,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Kanye is very excited. He also visited a prison yesterday and held a surprise concert.”

“He and Kim are both focused about doing good and helping less privileged people. Especially with the holidays approaching, they try to do as much as they can. They also want their kids to know that many people are suffering and need help. The older kids will do some charity work this year as well,” the source adds.

On Friday, West performed a surprise concert at the Harris County jail in Houston while Kardashian West met with death row inmate Rodney Reed, as he learned his execution had been suspended indefinitely.

In April, a source told PEOPLE that West is “extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people,” adding how “he spends a lot of time studying and praying, and wants to share his journey.”

“He believes in the healing powers of music, but also believes that God can step in and heal people’s brokenness and their issues,” the source added.