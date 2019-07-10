Kanye West Says He's Building Star Wars-Inspired Housing Units to Help Shelter the Homeless

The Force is with you, Kanye West.

In the August 2019 cover story for Forbes, the rapper, 42, revealed that he has been working on a charitable contribution with a Star Wars twist to it.

In an attempt to create more homes for the less fortunate, Kanye is creating replicas of Luke Skywalker’s infamous Tatooine home from the original film, A New Hope, as his latest charitable effort.

Kanye has reportedly teamed up with designers to build “prefabricated structures” with the same aesthetic, with the goal of using them as low-income housing units, according to Forbes.

The Life of Pablo artist is leading the construction of the Star Wars-inspired homes, even writing notes on the walls to instruct the architects on what needs changes to create the perfect (and homey) replica, per Forbes.

Forbes got a chance to tour the structures with Kanye, which the outlet described as “oblong and dozens of feet tall.”

Kanye is a long-time fan of the famed sci-fi film series. In the rapper’s song “Gone,” he references the film franchise with the lyrics “But if they ever flip sides like Anakin,” which alludes to Anakin Skywalker’s turn to the dark side to become the iconic Darth Vader.

In 2004, Kanye created a pilot called Alligator Boots for Comedy Central and insisted that Kim Kardashian — whom, at the time, he had never even met before — be a part of the show dressed as Carrie Fisher‘s iconic character, Princess Leia.

The show was a success for both Kanye and Kim, 38, and is even viewed as the origin of their relationship, which has spawned into a marriage with four children. In 2015, the reality star tweeted an image of herself in the iconic Princess Leia golden bikini outfit, writing, “Star Wars kinda brought me to Kanye lol.”

As Kanye is exhibiting in his latest charity actions for the homeless, both he and Kim are no strangers to giving back. In December, the pair pledged $500,000 toward relief for the California wildfires, which sent millions of people into evacuations from their homes, including the Keeping up with the Kardashians star and Kanye.

Kim announced two separate two separate $200,000 donations on The Ellen Degeneres Show — one going to the Wildfire Relief Fund and the other to the California Fire Foundation — on behalf of herself, Kanye and his Adidas Yeezy label.

Kim has remained supportive of Kanye’s actions of paying it forward throughout the years.

“He pushes people to do their best and pushes people even outside of their comfort zone, which really helps people grow,” Kim told Forbes of her husband’s humanitarian efforts.