Kim Kardashian Shares Birthday Tribute to 'Amazing Husband' Kanye West: 'Never Ceases to Amaze Me'

Happy 42nd birthday, Kanye West!

The rapper celebrated his special day on Saturday, and his wife Kim Kardashian West was the first to share a sweet birthday tribute to social media.

The reality star, 38, posted an intimate screenshot of the two having a FaceTime conversation, both decked out in casual black and white hoodies. In the shot, Kardashian West poses for the camera while West shares a big grin.

“Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me,” the mother of four captioned the Instagram photo. “Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!”

RELATED: Stopping By Family Feud, A Surprise Birthday Trip & More Things That Make Kanye West Smile

A few of West’s famous friends commented on the post to wish him a happy birthday.

“HBD YE,” fellow rapper Quavo wrote, while Wendy Williams shared her wishes with three red heart emojis.

Mother-in-law Kris Jenner also shared a tribute to West, writing, “You are such a sweet amazing soul with the biggest heart. You are the most incredible Dad, husband, son, friend and brother. You bring so much joy and inspiration to all of us and I am so blessed to have you in my life.”

West’s birthday caps off another eventful year for the rapper, who celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary to Kardashian West last month, and welcomed their fourth child, Psalm, weeks earlier.

The newborn joined older siblings North, who turns 6 later this month, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 16 months.

“Kim and Kanye seem very happy. They feel very proud about their marriage,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “And they love being parents.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Wedding to Kanye West on 5th Anniversary

To celebrate their anniversary last month, the musician took his bride to Las Vegas for a special trip to see Céline Dion in concert.

Kardashian West appeared to have a blast, as she shared multiple clips from inside the concert of Dion’s performance, and sang along to her hit “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.”

“Kim and Kanye both agreed that since they have a newborn, they didn’t want to make huge anniversary plans,” the source said of their trip. “Kanye surprised Kim with a trip to Las Vegas and it was perfect. They had a fun celebration and a short getaway.”

Image zoom Céline Dion, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Kim Kardashian/Instagram