Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Doja Cat Confirmed for Coachella 2022
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be returning this April with a bevy of newly announced performers.
Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West were confirmed as headliners for the two-weekend concert series taking place from April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24 in Indio, California, according to a press release sent to PEOPLE.
Other notable music acts slated to take the stage in the desert are Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Ari Lennox, Phoebe Bridgers, Swedish House Mafia and 88Rising's Head In The Clouds Forever.
Travis Scott had previously been scheduled to perform at Coachella, but was reportedly removed after his Astroworld festival left 10 dead and hundreds injured last November.
Festival organizers told Scott's team of their intent to remove him from the lineup and pay a kill fee for the cancellation, according to Variety.
Coachella festival co-founder Paul Tollett previously announced last August that Scott and Rage Against the Machine would be on the festival's lineup for 2022, as they were set to headline the 2020 festival before its COVID-related postponement.
The Coachella music festival was delayed and then canceled numerous times over the course of the pandemic.
The festival was originally scheduled for the spring of 2020 and then postponed to October, followed by another postponement to April 2021 before it was canceled yet again in light of health and safety concerns.
In October, PEOPLE reported that Coachella and Stagecoach will not require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for attendees, allowing a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival to suffice.
The policy goes against an earlier one put in place by the festivals' parent company.
PEOPLE has reached out to festival organizers at Goldenvoice to ask if safety protocols will be revised once again in light of the omicron variant and is awaiting response.