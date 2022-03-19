Kanye West Has Been Banned from Performing at the Grammy Awards Despite His 5 Nominations

Kanye West has been prohibited from performing at the Grammy Awards, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The decision to prevent the 44-year-old rapper from taking the stage at the awards show was made due to his "concerning online behavior." The Blast was first to report the news.

According to the outlet, West's latest online antics involving Trevor Noah, who is hosting this year's show on April 3, were a factor in the decision-making process.

On Wednesday, West was reportedly locked out of his Instagram account for 24 hours for hate speech, harassment, and bullying after he allegedly wrote a racial slur on Noah's IG page.

The alleged comment was made after the Daily Show host weighed in on West's split from Kim Kardashian, who was recently declared legally single.

In an extended clip from Tuesday's episode, Noah said the story is one "more people should pay attention to" before adding that "over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back."

"I do understand that art can be therapy — I honestly do understand that. But I also understand that therapy can be therapy," Noah continued, insinuating that West should seek help.

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company for Instagram, told TMZ the company is prepared to take additional steps should further violations occur.

West's comment on Noah's page is the latest in a string of volatile posts shared by the musician in the last few months. The posts began shortly after a romance blossomed between Kardashian, 41, and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Earlier this month, West shared a music video for his single "Eazy" featuring The Game, in which a claymation version of Davidson, 28, appears to be kidnapped, tied up, and buried. He later took the video down.

A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was "furious" and "upset" about the music video. "She thinks it's way too violent and is upset," the insider explained, noting that the reality star is "completely over all of this and she wants it to stop."

Kardashian has also been the target of West's Instagram posts in the past. Most recently, the rapper criticized his ex for allowing their 8-year-old daughter North to be on TikTok against his wishes.

After a 12-post rant regarding his concerns about Kardashian's parenting, all of which have since been deleted, Davidson reportedly reached out to West to demand he stop harassing the SKIMS mogul on social media. The SNL star also offered to assist West in seeking help for his mental health.

"You have no idea how nice I've been to you despite your actions towards me," the jokester wrote in an alleged text message exchange, later adding, "I've had your back even though you treat me like s— because I want everything to be smooth."

"But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months," he warned, "I'm gonna stop being nice."

West is nominated for five Grammys this year, four of which are for his work on his 10th studio album Donda, released in August 2021: best rap song ("Jail"), best melodic rap performance ("Hurricane"), best rap album, and album of the year.

West is also nominated for album of the year as a producer for Lil Nas X's debut album Montero from September 2021.