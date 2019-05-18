Kim & Kanye's New Baby
Kanye West Back to Work After He and Kim Kardashian Revealed Son Psalm's Name and First Photo

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian welcomed their baby boy Psalm via surrogate on May 10

By Matt McNulty
May 18, 2019 12:35 PM

Kanye West is already back to work, just hours after he and wife Kim Kardashian revealed the name of their newborn son.

The rapper, 41, was spotted at his office in Calabasas, California, on Friday, the same day his fourth child’s name and first photo were revealed by his wife.

The couple welcomed their baby boy Psalm via surrogate last Friday, and publicly announced his name a week later on social media.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” West wrote in a text to Kim, who shared the text alongside a photo of baby Psalm.

The rapper and fashion designer has been working on his ninth studio album prior to Psalm’s birth, flying back and forth from Miami to record, Billboard reported earlier this year.

Before he and the KKW Beauty mogul shared the latest details about their newest addition, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star did reveal that Psalm looks exactly like his sister Chicago.

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” she announced last week. “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

On Friday, a source told PEOPLE that baby Psalm’s name has a special meaning for ‘Ye.

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” a source close to the musician said, adding that the proud dad had some name ideas “weeks ago” before Psalm’s arrival on May 10.

“Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually,” the source added of the name, which means “song” in Hebrew.

The name Psalm comes amid the musician’s weekly Sunday Service gatherings which he started at the beginning of the year and as Kardashian West has previously said, the Sunday Services have become a “healing experience” for ‘Ye.

